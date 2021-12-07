After this summer’s fight with the Delta variant of COVID-19, the virus’ current data may look like a “relief,” according to Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley, but, she said this week that it does appear the virus could be on another upswing in Pike County.
As of the morning of Dec. 6, Riley said, the county had 388 active cases of COVID-19, with 208 having died of the virus and 10,758 having recovered.
“When you look at the seven-day rolling average, we’ve had 249 cases in seven days,” she said. “We’re watching it; we’re watching it closely. I can confirm we’ve seen an uptick in daily cases since the Thanksgiving holiday.”
The county, she said, currently has an incidence rate of 61.5 per 100,000, which, she said, is far too high.
“We’ve been bouncing from the upper orange zone to the lower red zone,” she said. “Compared to where we were in the Delta summer surge, that seemed like some relief, but certainly, we’re not out of the woods yet.”
Omicron, Riley said, is inevitably moving this way.
Riley said we know more about the virus than we did in the past, and know that we can mitigate the spread of COVID-19 through methods such as wearing masks and social distancing.
However, she said, one tool is the most powerful.
“The most powerful tool against COVID and any variant to date, is vaccines,” she said. “We’re close to 55 percent of our population vaccinated and that’s just not going to be good enough for any new variant to come.”
Riley said she strongly encourages anyone who has been vaccinated to pay attention to the timing and whether they need to have a booster.
“For those individuals who have listened to public health and have heeded our warnings and they are fully vaccinated, if it has been six months or longer since they have been vaccinated and they have not received their booster, they need to come in today,” Riley said.