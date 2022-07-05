The Kentucky Division of Abandoned Mines will begin repairs to Ky. 1460 Chloe Road. Cross drain replacement work is scheduled at mile point 1.28 (1.28 miles north of U.S. 460 and 3.9 miles Southeast of Ky. 1426). Work will begin Monday, July 18, and continue through July 22.
The asphalt will be cut open for drain installation making the roadway impassable. All motorists, including Emergency Vehicles, will need to utilize an alternate route during the closure.
Crews will work Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The road will be closed at the cross-drain replacement site only. No through traffic will be permitted due to the installation. Flaggers will be on-site to control traffic, and detour signage will be provided.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Kentucky Division of Abandoned Mines understand the inconvenience to the public these repairs may cause, and we will do our best to limit delays. As always, slow down and use extra precaution when traveling in a construction zone.