The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a three-day closure along Ky. 805 near Owls Branch in Pike County. The work site is located at mile point 5.3 (1.5 miles South of U.S. 23 and 3.7 miles North of Ky. 197) in the Dorton community.
Crews installed a temporary culvert during an emergency repair back in early August at this same location. This project will replace the temporary pipes with a new aluminum culvert. Crews will remove the current pipes on Friday, Oct., 28, beginning at 9 a.m. and work backfilling and pouring concrete throughout the weekend to set the permanent culvert in place.
The road will be closed at this location until work is complete sometime Sunday evening, Oct. 30. Motorists will be able to access the work zone on either side but will not be able to cross. All vehicles, will need to use an alternate route during this time.
Contech and KYTC will be performing the work. Work schedules are based on weather conditions.