Earning Roads Scholar and Road Masters certifications from the UK College of Engineering and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is a challenge that takes commitment, time, classes, homework, study, and exams. Fifty-two men from Highway District 12 recently earned one or both of these elite credentials. They were recognized during a virtual ceremony hosted by the University of Kentucky Technology Transfer Program.
Required courses for Road Scholar certification include Basic Work Zone and Flagger Qualifications; Drainage: The Key to Roads that Last; Low-Cost Roadways Safety Improvements; Risk Management/Tort Liability; Traffic Management through Signals, Signs, and Markings; and Understanding Differences in People. In addition, each graduate must successfully complete at least three of the following: Asphalt Paving Best Practices, Communications I, Construction of Concrete, Customer Service, Handling Harassment and Violence in the Workplace, Handling Leadership Responsibilities, Time Management and Conflict Resolution, Using Motivation and Discipline to Manage Successfully, and Working and Communicating as a Team.
To earn the Road Master designation, each candidate must complete the following coursework:
Communications II, Developing Leadership Skills, Environmental Awareness, and Snow and Ice Removal. In addition, each candidate must choose at least three of the following: Basic Plan Reading, Computer Familiarization, Courageous leaders and Courageous Followers, Erosion and Sediment Control, Hazardous Materials Awareness, Leading Challenging People with Emotional Intelligence, and Roadside/Vegetation Management.
Highway District 12 Chief Engineer Mary Westfall-Holbrook praised the employees, pointing out that each one made a huge commitment of time and effort to successfully complete these professional development programs. “These men are truly experts, through experience and education, about how to maintain safe roads in our state’s most challenging conditions,” she said. “The Roads Scholars and Road Masters graduates are an elite group of KYTC employees. We are proud of each of them and grateful for their service to the citizens of District 12.”
2020 GRADUATES from HIGHWAY DISTRICT 12
FLOYD COUNTY – ROADS SCHOLAR
Daniel Caudill, Minnie Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant I
Ricky LeMaster, Minnie Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant I
Thomas Patrick, Minnie Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant I
Jonathan Watts, Minnie Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant II
FLOYD COUNTY – ROAD MASTERS
Timothy Hicks, Allen Maintenance, Highway Technician I
FLOYD COUNTY – ROADS SCHOLAR & ROAD MASTERS
Phillip Anderson, Minnie Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant II
Tommy Bays, Allen Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant II
Jacob Johnson, Allen Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant II
JOHNSON COUNTY ROADS SCHOLAR
Brandon Howard, Highway Technician Assistant II
John Howard, Highway Technician Assistant II
Jason Marlowe, Highway Technician Assistant II
JOHNSON COUNTY – ROADS SCHOLAR AND ROAD MASTERS
Donovan Coburn, Highway Technician Assistant II
Tony Collins, Highway Technician Assistant II
Joie Meade, Highway Technician Assistant II
Samuel West, Highway Technician Assistant II
KNOTT COUNTY – ROADS SCHOLAR & ROAD MASTERS
Mark Trent, Highway Technician II
LAWRENCE COUNTY – ROADS SCHOLAR
Ryland Cyrus, Highway Technician Assistant I
Bill Pack, Highway Technician Assistant I
LAWRENCE COUNTY – ROAD MASTERS
John Adams, Highway Technician Assistant II
LETCHER COUNTY – ROADS SCHOLAR
Tim Bentley, Highway Technician Assistant I
LETCHER COUNTY – ROAD MASTERS
Daniel Caudill, Highway Technician Assistant II
LETCHER COUNTY – ROADS SCHOLAR & ROAD MASTERS
Ryan Fugate, Highway Technician I
MARTIN COUNTY – ROADS SCHOLAR
Tivis Hinkle, Highway Technician Assistant II
Michael Maynard, Highway Technician Assistant I
Eric Mollette, Highway Technician Assistant I
John Rice, Highway Technician Assistant I
Justin Scott, Highway Technician Assistant I
Chris Sesco, Highway Technician Assistant II
Mark Spence, Highway Technician Assistant II
MARTIN COUNTY – ROADS SCHOLAR & ROAD MASTERS
Ulysses Muncy, Highway Technician Assistant II
PIKE COUNTY – ROADS SCHOLAR
Chris Casey, Phelps Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant I
Timothy Howell, Shelby Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant I
Robert Long, Shelby Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant I
Chad Mullins, Shelby Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant I
Jacoby Ramey, Canada Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant II
Austin N. Ray, Shelby Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant II
TJ Sanders, Shelby Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant I
Teddy Smith, Shelby Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant II
PIKE COUNTY – ROADS SCHOLAR & ROAD MASTERS
Travis Adkins, Shelby Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant II
Jason Fields, Canada Maintenance, Highway Technician I
Donovan Hamilton, Shelby Maintenance, Highway Technician II
Scott Johnson, Shelby Maintenance, Highway Technician I
Brett Keathley, Shelby Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant II
Timothy Lovern, Canada Maintenance, Highway Technician I
Jon Pinion, Canada Maintenance, Highway Technician I
Dakota Smith, Phelps Maintenance, Highway Technician I
D12 SIGN SHOP – ROADS SCHOLAR
John Bolden, Highway Technician Assistant II
James Case, Highway Technician Assistant II
Braxton Conn, Highway Technician Assistant II
Blake Rose, Highway Technician Assistant II
D12 STRUCTURES – ROADS SCHOLAR
Skylar Salyers, Highway Technician Assistant II
D12 STRUCTURES – ROADS SCHOLAR & ROAD MASTERS
Keith Hill, Highway Technician Superintendent I
