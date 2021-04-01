Earning Roads Scholar and Road Masters certifications from the UK College of Engineering and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is a challenge that takes commitment, time, classes, homework, study, and exams. Fifty-two men from Highway District 12 recently earned one or both of these elite credentials. They were recognized during a virtual ceremony hosted by the University of Kentucky Technology Transfer Program.

Required courses for Road Scholar certification include Basic Work Zone and Flagger Qualifications; Drainage: The Key to Roads that Last; Low-Cost Roadways Safety Improvements; Risk Management/Tort Liability; Traffic Management through Signals, Signs, and Markings; and Understanding Differences in People. In addition, each graduate must successfully complete at least three of the following: Asphalt Paving Best Practices, Communications I, Construction of Concrete, Customer Service, Handling Harassment and Violence in the Workplace, Handling Leadership Responsibilities, Time Management and Conflict Resolution, Using Motivation and Discipline to Manage Successfully, and Working and Communicating as a Team.

To earn the Road Master designation, each candidate must complete the following coursework:

Communications II, Developing Leadership Skills, Environmental Awareness, and Snow and Ice Removal. In addition, each candidate must choose at least three of the following: Basic Plan Reading, Computer Familiarization, Courageous leaders and Courageous Followers, Erosion and Sediment Control, Hazardous Materials Awareness, Leading Challenging People with Emotional Intelligence, and Roadside/Vegetation Management.

Highway District 12 Chief Engineer Mary Westfall-Holbrook praised the employees, pointing out that each one made a huge commitment of time and effort to successfully complete these professional development programs. “These men are truly experts, through experience and education, about how to maintain safe roads in our state’s most challenging conditions,” she said. “The Roads Scholars and Road Masters graduates are an elite group of KYTC employees. We are proud of each of them and grateful for their service to the citizens of District 12.”

2020 GRADUATES from HIGHWAY DISTRICT 12

FLOYD COUNTY – ROADS SCHOLAR

Daniel Caudill, Minnie Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant I

Ricky LeMaster, Minnie Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant I

Thomas Patrick, Minnie Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant I

Jonathan Watts, Minnie Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant II

FLOYD COUNTY – ROAD MASTERS

Timothy Hicks, Allen Maintenance, Highway Technician I

FLOYD COUNTY – ROADS SCHOLAR & ROAD MASTERS

Phillip Anderson, Minnie Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant II

Tommy Bays, Allen Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant II

Jacob Johnson, Allen Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant II

JOHNSON COUNTY ROADS SCHOLAR

Brandon Howard, Highway Technician Assistant II

John Howard, Highway Technician Assistant II

Jason Marlowe, Highway Technician Assistant II

JOHNSON COUNTY – ROADS SCHOLAR AND ROAD MASTERS

Donovan Coburn, Highway Technician Assistant II

Tony Collins, Highway Technician Assistant II

Joie Meade, Highway Technician Assistant II

Samuel West, Highway Technician Assistant II

KNOTT COUNTY – ROADS SCHOLAR & ROAD MASTERS

Mark Trent, Highway Technician II

LAWRENCE COUNTY – ROADS SCHOLAR

Ryland Cyrus, Highway Technician Assistant I

Bill Pack, Highway Technician Assistant I

LAWRENCE COUNTY – ROAD MASTERS

John Adams, Highway Technician Assistant II

LETCHER COUNTY – ROADS SCHOLAR

Tim Bentley, Highway Technician Assistant I

LETCHER COUNTY – ROAD MASTERS

Daniel Caudill, Highway Technician Assistant II

LETCHER COUNTY – ROADS SCHOLAR & ROAD MASTERS

Ryan Fugate, Highway Technician I

MARTIN COUNTY – ROADS SCHOLAR

Tivis Hinkle, Highway Technician Assistant II

Michael Maynard, Highway Technician Assistant I

Eric Mollette, Highway Technician Assistant I

John Rice, Highway Technician Assistant I

Justin Scott, Highway Technician Assistant I

Chris Sesco, Highway Technician Assistant II

Mark Spence, Highway Technician Assistant II

MARTIN COUNTY – ROADS SCHOLAR & ROAD MASTERS

Ulysses Muncy, Highway Technician Assistant II

PIKE COUNTY – ROADS SCHOLAR

Chris Casey, Phelps Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant I

Timothy Howell, Shelby Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant I

Robert Long, Shelby Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant I

Chad Mullins, Shelby Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant I

Jacoby Ramey, Canada Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant II

Austin N. Ray, Shelby Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant II

TJ Sanders, Shelby Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant I

Teddy Smith, Shelby Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant II

PIKE COUNTY – ROADS SCHOLAR & ROAD MASTERS

Travis Adkins, Shelby Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant II

Jason Fields, Canada Maintenance, Highway Technician I

Donovan Hamilton, Shelby Maintenance, Highway Technician II

Scott Johnson, Shelby Maintenance, Highway Technician I

Brett Keathley, Shelby Maintenance, Highway Technician Assistant II

Timothy Lovern, Canada Maintenance, Highway Technician I

Jon Pinion, Canada Maintenance, Highway Technician I

Dakota Smith, Phelps Maintenance, Highway Technician I

D12 SIGN SHOP – ROADS SCHOLAR

John Bolden, Highway Technician Assistant II

James Case, Highway Technician Assistant II

Braxton Conn, Highway Technician Assistant II

Blake Rose, Highway Technician Assistant II

D12 STRUCTURES – ROADS SCHOLAR

Skylar Salyers, Highway Technician Assistant II

D12 STRUCTURES – ROADS SCHOLAR & ROAD MASTERS

Keith Hill, Highway Technician Superintendent I

