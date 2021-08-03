Thousands of car enthusiasts visited Eastern Kentucky this weekend for the inaugural Revo Road Rally, which included a variety of events intended to promote tourism in the region.
The Revo Road Rally — which took place on July 30, July 31 and Aug. 1 — featured several block parties and car shows that took place in cities across Eastern Kentucky, including Whitley City, Beattyville, Whitesburg, Pikeville and Prestonsburg. At these events, owners of expensive “muscle cars” showed off their cars for hundreds of local and regional car enthusiasts. The rally was a collaboration between Backroads of Appalachia, Revo Rally, Dreamcars Daily, the City of Whitesburg and Pike County Tourism.
Erik Hubbard, director of Backroads of Appalachia, said that the goal of the weekend was for those who came to display their vehicles, as well as those who came to see the cars and support the owners, to come and spend their money in the region through lodging, dining and other activities. Many people who came to take part in the rally had traveled from states like Florida, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and South Carolina, among others.
“We’re attracting people from around the country with very expensive cars and very expensive tastes to come and explore our area,” Hubbard said. “It’s a wonderful thing to have, but the most wonderful thing to have is these people are business owners. We start telling them about the infrastructures in place by the state of Kentucky, and especially in Eastern Kentucky, about tax incentives, onto job training programs where they will start considering bringing their businesses to us because a lot of their areas have a supply problem. Eastern Kentucky has a demand problem. So bring the people that has the demand to the area to fix their supply problem.”
Hubbard has worked in tourism for about 20 years, and he started his non-profit organization, Backroads of Appalachia, last year. He said that he enjoys organizing events like the Revo Road Rally because these events help to drive economic development, job training and opportunity to Appalachia through tourism and motorsports, which is the foundation of his non-profit.
“The bottom line is, I care about my people and I want my people to succeed,” he said.
One of the events of the Revo Road Rally was a car show, which took place at Pike Central High School on July 30. Hundreds of people gathered to look at nearly 40 different cars on display, while they could also purchase merchandise and food from local vendors.
Adam Smith and Kelly Smith, both of Pikeville, attended the event with their three children. They said their children heard about the event and wanted to come, so they decided that it would be a great opportunity to “get out and about” on a Saturday evening.
Kelly said they have taken their children to a couple of car shows in town before the one last Saturday. She said she enjoys looking at the variety of the cars that are on display, and Adam said that he enjoys the environment.
“It’s a nice change of pace; I like it,” Adams said. “You see all aspects of life here. You’ve got younger generations and older generations. … It’s one of those things that just transcends time. Everybody can kind of relate and be like, ‘I want to see the cool car.’”
“Even if you’re not a car person, it’s still really cool to come to,” Kelly said.
To learn more about Backroads of Appalachia, call, (423) 293-1712, or visit, backroadsofappalachia.org. To learn more about Revo Rally events, visit the “Revo Road Rally” Facebook page.