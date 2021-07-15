After nearly a year and half, the City of Coal Run Commission meeting returned to its regular meeting room in city hall.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meetings were held in the community center to allow for social distancing.
City of Coal Run Mayor Andrew Scott updated the commissioners on several projects including the calculations regarding roads within the city.
“One thing I have found out about while looking into our roads is that our road aid money is based on the mileage of roads,” Scott said. “When we took Kinnikinnick, Cowpen and some other areas into the city, those roads were never officially added to the state designation of roads.
“We considered them our roads and we took care of them but we haven’t been getting paid for them for a while,” Scott said. “So we went back and audited every single road and worked with the transportation cabinet and we have a list of roads which we have now to formally adopt and once we have, I can send that back to the transportation cabinet so in the future we can be paid for all of our roads.”
Scott said many of the roads were on the list but the final list now prepared is what will be sent into the state.
The resolution was approved unanimously.
This situation is similar to what the Pike County Fiscal Court faced recently when they too had to audit every mile of county roads and submit a revised list to the state in order to be paid for work performed maintaining county roads.