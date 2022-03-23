A Pike County couple was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on March 22 after an incident in which they allegedly assaulted each other in the presence of and while caring for their infant child.
According to an arrest citation by Kentucky State Police Trooper Sheldon Thomas, KSP Post 9 received multiple calls from the Robinson Creek Road area in reference to Justin Bryant, 40, and Amanda Elkins Bryant, 36, involved in a possible domestic altercation.
Upon arrival, Thomas wrote, he could detect a strong odor of alcohol coming from Amanda Bryant, who also had marks on the right side of her face and stated that Justin Bryant had struck her with a closed fist multiple times in her face.
Justin Bryant, the citation said, appeared to be unsteady on his feet and repeated the same information several times while Thomas was attempting to ascertain what had occurred. Justin Bryant, the citation said, told the trooper that Amanda Bryant had struck him in the back with a golf club and Thomas saw bruising on Justin Bryant.
Justin Bryant, the citation said, was attempting to make a bottle for the couple’s infant child and dropped multiple items several times in Thomas’ presence. The citation said Justin Bryant admitted that he had consumed suboxone, gabapentin and methamphetamine in the last 24 hours.
Thomas wrote that the couple’s six-month-old daughter was in the residence at the time of the altercation and both parties were the primary caregivers prior to the arrival of family members to whom the child was released.
Both Justin Bryant and Amanda Bryant were lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of fourth-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a minor. Amanda Bryant was also charged with violating probation.