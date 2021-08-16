A ceremonial signing was conducted Aug. 10 for the project partnership agreement between the Department of Army and the Pike County Fiscal Court for the Levisa Fork Basin flood risk management project in the City of Coal Run.
Pike County Judge Executive Ray Jones said this project has the potential of creating a significant number of jobs.
“With these jobs come a potential of infusing a lot of money into the Pike County economy,” Jones said, adding there is also a practical reason. “We all have seen the devastation of flooding in the Big Sandy valley.
“The section 202 project's primary purpose is to reduce flood risk in Pike county,” Jones explained. “The project was created because of the 1977 flood in the Levisa and Tug Forks of the Big Sandy river basin which is estimated to have resulted in $100 million dollars in 1977 dollars in damages.”
Jones said the Pike County Fiscal Court is the sponsor for the project.
“The total potential cost of the project, not saying this is how much we’re going to be able to spend, but the project has the potential to bring $1.355 billion to the Big Sandy River basin in Pike county,” Jones said.
According to Jones, the project will consist of both structural and non-structural measures including floodwalls at Coal Run and potentially north Pikeville.
“95 percent of the cost will be picked up by the federal government,” Jones said. “With 5 percent from the non-federal cost share being picked up hopefully by the Department of Local Government and the project sponsor which is the Pike County Fscal Court.”
“I was proud to support $17.9 million in federal funding for the Corps of Engineers to focus on this comprehensive Coal Run Village flood proofing project,” said U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers. “This will protect local schools, homes and businesses.”
Rogers cautioned people to be patient regarding the project.
“We have a long way to go and this will not go quickly,” Rogers said. “The best days are ahead of us but we have to go slow.”
City of Coal Run Mayor Andrew Scott said this project will help save lives, property and provide jobs.
“This project funds a lifetime of jobs,” Scott said. “When you look at the occupational taxes and the net profits it bring s to the city and the county in addition to the jobs that it provides to those who are out of work, it’s a tremendous benefit to the residents of our region.”