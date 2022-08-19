In response to the recent devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the Pikeville Rotary Club, under the leadership of District Rotary Foundation Chair, PDG Rakesh Sachdeva, has answered the call to serve.
Dr. Rakesh Sachdeva and the Pikeville Rotary Club established a District Disaster Response Committee and set up the Pikeville Rotary Club Eastern Kentucky Disaster Relief Fund three days after the deadly flooding took place.
The relief fund is set up as a 501(c)(3) with Pikeville Community Foundation, a local chapter of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.
Pikeville Rotary District Governor Seema Sachdeva MD, FAAP immediately sent the “call to action” to Rotarians nationwide.
““The number of lives lost, as of today, is 39,” said Seema Sachdeva. “However, thousands of people of Eastern Kentucky have lost their belongings, including their homes,” Sachdeva said. “It honestly puts a new perspective to the fragility of life.”
Sachdeva says the outpouring of response nationwide has been astounding.
“We got a tremendous response,” Sachdeva said. “We made the call to action and within two weeks, people nationwide began to respond.”
Rotary International President Jennifer Jones and Director Elizabeth Usovicz encouraged the Pikeville Rotary Club to apply for the Rotary Foundation Disaster Relief Grant.
With the aid of District Grants Chair PDG Kathryn Hardman of the London Rotary Club, the Pikeville Rotary Club qualified for a $25,000 disaster relief grant.
Seema Sachdeva said that Rotarians from all over the country reached out with offers to bring in relief supplies.
“We organized these efforts with our county disaster relief coordinators,” Sachdeva said. “We would like to thank Mr. Doug Tackett and Nee Jackson from the Pike County Disaster Response Office for their assistance.”
Rotary District Governor Nominee, Mike Martin from Central Illinois in partnership with Midwest Mission delivered 28,266 pounds of cleaning supplies, Aug. 16 to Pikeville where it was unloaded by the Pike County Emergency Management Team.
Under the leadership of PDG Gail Story and District Governor Nancy Stearman, Western Kentucky Rotary District sent a truck load full of supplies along with generous financial support.
Rakesh Sachdeva said the outpouring of compassion from Rotary Club members has been tremendous.
“Compassion for one another is what connects us all as human beings; the support we have received all over the nation for our neighbors in Eastern Kentucky has been very generous,” Rakesh Sachdeva said. “It’s so important to give to the community. Much is asked of those to whom much is given. But, not just in terms of finances, but in terms of day-to-day security. There are thousands of people who lost everything, we need to help them in their hour of need. It is expected of us as good human beings.”
Seema Sachdeva said Eastern Kentucky is a very tight knit community and people know each other very well.
“Eastern Kentuckians always come together and come to each other’s aid. We are here to support each other,” she said. “The road to recovery is expected to be painful and protracted as these are unusual times that are being met by unusual acts of kindness by fellow Rotarians.”
The Pikeville Rotary Club has identified several locations which have suffered the most damages. These areas will receive relief packages which will be disbursed over the next week.
The Sachdevas said they are thankful for the Pikeville Rotary Club and President Kay Hammond for answering the call to serve.
Hammond said she watched with excitement as the supply trucks from the Rotary District of Western Kentucky arrived in Pikeville.
“When I saw the huge semis pull into the unloading area packed with goods for disaster aid,” Hammond said. “I was so proud to be a Rotarian. It has been a great effort. Thank you Rotarians for reaching out to hurting flood victims in Eastern Kentucky.”