Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles shared his thoughts on Kentucky’s growing agriculture commodities, inflation and Kentucky’s agriculture popularity abroad.
Quarles visited Pikeville on Sept. 12 to speak at a luncheon for the Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce at the Garfield House.
Quarles said he grew up on a tobacco farm in Scott County.
“My mom was a public-school teacher that taught nursing for thirty years and my dad worked a farm,” Quarles said. “I am very fortunate that my very first school was the farm, and I learned the value of the dollar. My mom and dad gave me the option, either work in tobacco or go to college. I chose the latter. My dad gave me the opportunity to work for $1 dollar an hour and I saved up to go to college.”
The last couple of years have been tough on everybody, Quarles said. The number one industry that has been affected has been agriculture.
“When it comes to COVID, there are two groups of people in my book that deserve the most recognition,” Quarles said. “Those people are our healthcare heroes and our Kentucky Farmers. When other industries were shut down, the Kentucky farmer rose to the challenge and fed the Commonwealth and the nation, and the American farmer feeds untold millions around the world every day.”
Quarles said there were a couple silver linings during COVID.
“Because restaurants were shut down, consumers had to learn how to cook again, including myself,” Quarles said. “We encourage people to buy local, shop at your local farmer’s market. Buy Kentucky Proud. The brand is stronger now than ever and we encourage people to make dietary changes that support local agriculture. And we created Appalachia Proud, a brand that falls under Kentucky Proud with its own logo.”
Pike County has a large local agriculture market, said Quarles.
“There are 100 active farms in Pike County,” said Quarles. “(There are) 19,400 acres of farmland, bringing in over $1 million gross each year in Pike County. Statewide there are 76,000 farms which is a lot in our state, and we grow 400 different types of crops because we have farmers that are willing to innovate.”
Quarles said Kentucky’s largest agriculture commodity is chicken.
“We don’t just raise chickens in Kentucky, we also do genetic research here, too,” Quarles said. “Half of all the chicken eaten in the world is genetically traced back to Kentucky and we have chicken barns with armed guards standing next to them because of the genetic value.”
In Eastern Kentucky food is such a cultural symbol, Quarles said.
“We add value to agriculture and people want to buy the culture behind the food,” Quarles said. “Food is a cultural strength in Eastern Kentucky. When we sell our food at the Farmer’s Market, it is food that tells a story. There are so many recipes that have been passed down by the generations. In Kentucky, we don’t just grow apples, we make apple pies.”
People are eating food from chain restaurants every day that are a part of Kentucky agriculture and don’t even know it, said Quarles.
“If you have ever had a McDonald’s biscuit on the east coast, or sausage from Cracker Barrel and Dairy Queen, that’s Kentucky agriculture supply,” said Quarles. “The world’s largest peanut processing plant is in Lexington, but we do not grow peanuts and we have an ethanol plant in Hopkinsville, so we are providing fuel for society with corn grown in Kentucky.”
Quarles acknowledged the nation is having some challenges with inflation.
“You cannot spend your way out of inflation,” Quarles said. “The price of food has increased so much that the number of Kentuckians going to the food bank has increased as well. One in seven Kentuckians suffer from food insecurity and one in five Kentucky school kids age K-12 are food insecure as well. Diesel fuel is $5 dollars a gallon and that hurts the Kentucky farmer too.”
Quarles said he is going into his last year as Agriculture Commissioner but wants to secure the path for the Kentucky farmer.
“There are conversations about solar and broadband internet in Kentucky,” said Quarles. “I am going into my last session as Ag Commissioner. We are making sure we are investing our tobacco settlement dollars. The Department of Agriculture helps to oversee a $100 hundred-million-dollar bank. We are looking to change our tax code in Kentucky, and we want to protect our agriculture and our farmers.”
Quarles said for a kid that grew up in a tobacco patch in Scott County, he is blessed to have received an education he had hoped for and is proud to live in the United States of America.
“I am blessed to have served as your Agriculture Commissioner and I plan to run for governor,” said Quarles. “We live in polarizing times, just turn on the television. But, as we travel the world and then come home, I am so glad I live in the United States of America. Most people never have the opportunity to select their leadership. Also, I do not criticize our country; I am not one of those because I have seen other areas of the world. I am proud to live in a country where we can be a beacon of freedom. We are that shining city on a hill.”