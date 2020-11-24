Even with restrictions due to COVID-19, many will be doing their Christmas shopping during the next few weeks.
With that shopping spree, everyone needs to remember safety tips to make sure the holidays stay safe.
“Something we always recommend is to stay aware of your surroundings,” said Tony Conn, Pikeville Police public information officer. “Try to park in a well-lighted area if you can.”
“Put your valuables in the trunk,” Conn suggested. “Lock them up in the trunk. Thieves are creatures of habit and opportunity, if they see a purse or package in the vehicle, they’ll break out the window and take off with the item. Make it harder for them by putting items in the trunk.”
Even though most people use credit or debit cards, some still use cash. Conn said this poses another problem.
“Don’t be flashing a big lot of cash around in stores,” Conn said. “That like an invitation for a thief.”
Even with the current spike of COVID-19 cases in the region, Conn said shoppers are still going out to shop.
“I haven’t myself seen a change in the volume of traffic,” Conn said. “And the parking lots are still full with people Christmas shopping.”
“But I do see one thing thankfully, people are masking up,” Conn observed. “People are trying to do all the precautions and safety.”
Conn provided these additional tips for holiday shopping:
• Men — Keep wallets in your front pocket
• Women — never put your purse in the shopping cart, keep it strapped around you.
When you get gas in your vehicle, be sure to lock your car up before you go inside and if you use a credit or debit card, check the card reader to see if a scanner is attached to the pump.
If something doesn’t look right, keep moving and by all means, give the police a call if you see something suspicious.
“We will have a heavy police presence in the Pikeville Commons area and downtown areas, wherever there’s shopping going on, you’re going to see police officers,” Conn said. “We pride ourselves as being a very proactive police force.”
Scams are another concern for the Pikeville Police Department.
“We get a call at least once every few days with someone saying they’ve been scammed,” Conn said. “Just some advice, if you see something in a store for $500 then see it online for $25, that’s not real and it's going to be a scam.
“Remember the old saying, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” Conn said.
