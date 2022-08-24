CSX and Santa Train partners Food City, Appalachian Power, Soles4Souls and the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce announced in a statement Aug. 19 that they will once again hold a drive-thru version of the Santa Train rather than running the physical train.
“Several months of planning goes into bringing the Santa Train to life each year, meaning we are faced with making decisions as early as possible,” said Bryan Tucker, vice president of Corporate Communications at CSX. “Due to current supply chain and ongoing staffing challenges across our network, all of CSX’s resources and personnel are needed to help serve our customers and keep the nation’s economy moving. Because of this, we came to the difficult decision that it is not feasible for us to run the train in 2022.”
Although the physical train will not run, the statement said, CSX intends to work with local partners to distribute 5,000 gift backpacks full of toys and winter accessories to families along the route the train traditionally serves.
“We’ve been working hard over the last few months to procure backpacks, toys and other accessories for distribution,” Tucker said. “We are thankful for each of our partners and look forward to working alongside them to spread cheer in Appalachia this holiday season.”
Over the last two years, the statement said, 10,000 gift backpacks and hundreds of rolls of wrapping paper have been distributed at Food City locations along the traditional Santa Train route.
More information about the event and gift pickup locations will be announced soon. Attendees along the route can follow The Santa Train on Facebook at, https://www.facebook.com/santatrain, for periodic updates.