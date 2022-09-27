After two years of drive-thru events, the Santa Train will return to the rails Saturday, Nov. 19, for its 80th year, organizers announced Sept. 27.
Last month, Santa Train sponsors CSX, Food City, Kingsport Chamber, Appalachian Power and Soles4Souls announced that the 2022 event would follow the drive-thru format used since 2020. However, feedback and support from the community, in addition to positive developments regarding staffing, have made it possible for the train to run this year.
“The Santa Train is an important tradition, and running the train on its 80th anniversary and beyond was always our hope,” said Bryan Tucker, vice president of Corporate Communications at CSX. “We can’t wait to see everyone along the route this year.”
The train will take its traditional route from Shelby Yard near Pikeville to Kingsport, Tenn. Additional details will be announced in the days and weeks to come.
“Going forward, our plan is to continue the event in Appalachia,” Tucker said. “The Santa Train means so much to so many, from the community to our employees. Our hope is to use the Santa Train tradition as a blueprint for community events and holiday trains in other parts of our network as well.”