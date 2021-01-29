A South Carolina man charged in connection with a Pike County child pornography case was sentenced to 40 years in prison this week.
According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky, on Jan. 25, U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell sentenced Jonathan Manigault, 36, of
Myrtle Beach, to 480 months in prison on charges of production of child pornography and knowingly receiving child pornography.
Manigault’s co-defendant, Christina Brook Mitchell, 31, of King Camp Branch, Phelps, was sentenced in February to serve 35 years in the case.
According to the statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Manigault, who pleaded guilty in the case, admitted that he directed Mitchell to take photographs of a three-year-old victim engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Manigault, the statement said, provided Mitchell with specific, detailed instructions on what types of explicit photographs to produce and provide to him. According to the plea agreement, Mitchell transmitted the photographs to Manigault using the Facebook Messenger application. After that, the statement said, Manigault had Mitchell agree to produce additional images of another underage victim.
Under federal law, Manigault and Mitchell must serve 85 percent of their prison sentences. Manigault will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for 15 years after his release.
“One of the greatest responsibilities of law enforcement is to protect young children from sexual exploitation, abuse, and the damage it causes,” said Carlton S. Shier, IV, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “As this case shows, there are some who prey on astonishingly vulnerable victims. So, we will continue to do our part to ensure that these offenders are identified, prosecuted, and punished. The despicable conduct in this case justifies our efforts, and certainly warrants the punishments the Court has imposed.”
“There is no place in our society for criminals who prey upon our most precious and vulnerable children,” said James Robert Brown, Jr., special agent in charge, FBI, Louisville Field Office. “The sentences administered today are a direct reflection of a criminal justice system that will not stand for such contemptible behavior. The FBI and all of our law enforcement partners stand ready to use all of our available resources to protect our youngest citizens.”
Shier, Brown and Chief Chris Edmonds, with the Pikeville Police Department, jointly announced the sentences.
The investigation was conducted by the FBI Louisville Field Office, FBI Columbia Field Office, and the Pikeville Police Department. The U.S. Attorney’s Office was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenna E. Reed.
