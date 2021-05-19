One lane of KY-194 between Kimper and Phyllis will close tomorrow, May 20, weather permitting, and motorists have been advised to expect brief delays.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Highway Dist. 12 announced that KY-194 between mile points 29 and 30 (between Kimper and Phyllis) will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, for an entrance pipe replacement.
KYTC Dist. 12 Phelps Superintendent Stevie Slone said the road will not be completely closed, though. Flaggers will stop traffic intermittently throughout the day. Motorists should expect brief delays, but the road will not be closed, according to KYTC Highway Dist. 12.