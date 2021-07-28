U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker visited Pike County July 22.
A Democratic candidate vying to unseat current Republican U.S. Senator Rand Paul in next year’s election, held a listening session prior to an event in the county courthouse.
The session included veterans, coal miners, steelworkers and media and was held prior to the public event.
Booker heard from veterans and the problems they are having getting proper medical care from the Veteran’s Administration and coal miners’ difficulties in being accepted for black lung benefits.
Booker told the group that it’s time that Kentucky is recognized.
“I’m so tired of Kentucky being ignored I can’t stand it,” Booker said. “I launched this campaign earlier this month because we have a lot of organizing to do.
“I wanted to come down early just to hear from you,” Booker said. “So you know what I’m doing so I can earn your support.”
Booker’s theme for his 2022 campaign is ‘From the Hood to the Holler” and the Louisville native is traveling across the state in his attempt to unseat Paul.
“Rand Paul embarrasses us every time he opens his mouth,” Booker told the group. “He doesn’t care literally if any of you all live or die.
“This ain’t about me not liking him,” Booker said. “This is about me caring about you all.”
After the smaller meeting, Booker addressed a larger group in the fiscal courtroom.
Booker said he will be back to the area soon.