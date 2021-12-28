Several people, including a man identified in a court hearing as a “pound supplier” of methamphetamine for the area, have been sentenced recently in federal court for their role in the conspiracy.
According to court documents, on Dec. 20, U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier sentenced Ivory Lee Dean, 35, of Louisville, to serve 172 months in prison, or just over 14 years, as well as five years of supervised release to follow, on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin and making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.
“In his plea agreement, Dean agreed that he obtained methamphetamine and heroin from Louisville and either brought it to the Eastern District of Kentucky or sold it to people who were bringing the drugs to the Eastern District of Kentucky,” Dean’s attorney Patrick O’Neill wrote in a sentencing memorandum filed on Dec. 14.
While Dean and prosecutors did not agree on an amount of methamphetamine he is believed to have brought into the area, prosecutors agreed they would not seek sentencing on more than 1.5 to 5 kilograms of methamphetamine, O’Neill wrote.
Dean has received the heaviest sentence thus far of any member of the alleged conspiracy who has been sentenced. Others sentenced in the conspiracy so far include:
• John Wesley Wright, 41, of Dorton-Jenkins Highway, Dorton, who was sentenced on Nov. 18 to serve 100 months in prison, with four years of supervised release to follow.
• Emilee Yonts, 35, of Elkhorn Creek Road, Ashcamp, who was sentenced on Nov. 18 to serve 52 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.
• Karen Spears, 46, of Rainbow Lane, Pikeville, who was sentenced Dec. 8 to serve 24 months in prison with three years of supervised release.
• Lauren Ashley Powell, 23, of Regina-Belcher Highway, Elkhorn City, who was sentenced to serve 27 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.
• Charles R. Doneghy, 33, of Wooden Way, Louisville, who was sentenced Dec. 10 to serve 120 months of imprisonment, to be followed by five years of supervised release.
The cases against several others indicted in the conspiracy had not yet been resolved as of presstime.
However, court documents show that another individual convicted in a case that prosecutors have said is related to the Dean case was also sentenced this week.
According to court documents, Wier sentenced Marolyn A. Resindez, 27, of Lexington, to serve 120 months in prison on charges including possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
According to an affidavit filed in connection with the case, the charges against her stem from a 2019 incident in which Resendiz was a passenger in a vehicle which was stopped in Magoffin County by Salyersville Police Officer Mike Nickels.
The affidavit, written by Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force Officer Richard A. J. Dalrymple, said that, after the vehicle was stopped and Thomas was arrested on charges including DUI, Nickels noted a smell of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. The affidavit said Nickels asked Resendiz if she had anything on her person and she admitted to having a small amount of marijuana.
Nickels, the affidavit said, received permission to search the vehicle. During the search, the affidavit said, Nickels found a purse containing a potato chip bag, which he opened and found contained approximately 1.4 pounds of a substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Resendiz, the affidavit said, admitted to Nickels the methamphetamine was hers and there should be at least a pound of the drug in the bag. Dalrymple also wrote that Resendiz also surrendered to Nickels a loaded pistol she had concealed in her pants.