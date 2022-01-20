Several people were indicted recently by a Pike County grand jury.
Those indicted included:
• Destiney Ratliff, 24, of South College Street, Pikeville, on charges of third-degree burglary and theft.
• Thomas R. Johnson, 64, of Iowa Street, Ashland, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and DUI.
• William Gilliam, 51, of Hurricane Creek, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft and public intoxication.
• Brittany Smith, 30, of Hambley Boulevard, Pikeville, on charges of third-degree burglary, theft, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Austin Slone, 27, of South River Road, Mouthcard, on charges of receiving stolen property, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, a traffic charge and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Jon Michael Boggs, 31, of Mountain Laurel Road, Mouthcard, on charges of first-degree stalking and violating a protective order.
• Joseph Young, 34, of Hoopwood Drive, Pikeville, on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (handgun), first-degree promoting contraband, DUI, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, being a persistent felony offender in the first degree and traffic charges.
• John C. Hunter, 43, of Division Street, Pikeville, on a charge of flagrant non-support.
• Keene Michael Johnson, 43, of Ferguson Lane, Pikeville, on a three-count charge of first-degree bail jumping.
• Lori Ann Fields, 45, of Ky. 319, Hardy, on a charge of first-degree bail jumping.
• Amy Hamilton Galloway, 37, of Abner Fork, Belcher, on a charge of first-degree bail jumping.
• Joshua S. Harris, 31, of Right Fork of Cowpen Road, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree bail jumping.
• Derrick Akers, 38, of Runyon Branch, Pinsonfork, on charges of first-degree bail jumping and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Jordan Cantrell, 27, of Elkhorn Creek, Ashcamp, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI and traffic charges.
• Eric Bentley, 36, of Dorton-Jenkins Highway, Jenkins, on charges of fourth-offense DUI and driving on a suspended license.
• Travis Brown, 42, of Lick Creek Road, Lick Creek, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (two counts), second-offense DUI, driving on a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Steven Keen, 45, of Marrowbone Creek Road, Elkhorn City, on charges of theft (four counts) and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Lakeasha Jones, 32, of Fairway Drive, Jenkins, on a charge of theft.
• Tiara Mancha, 30, of Ky. 1428, Martin, on a charge of first-degree promoting contraband.
• Nathan Newsome, 38, of U.S. 23 South, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and giving a peace officer a false name.
• Adam Bentley, 34, of Lykins Creek Road, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, DUI and traffic charges.
• Shawn Akers, 42, of Dorton-Jenkins Highway, Dorton, theft, DUI, resisting arrest and a traffic charge.
• Oliver Slone, 39, of Road Fork, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree fleeing or evading police, DUI (second offense), being a persistent felony offender in the first degree and a traffic charge.
• Briannon R. Strong, 27, of Glenn Avenue, Rocky Top, Tenn., on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police, theft and reckless driving.
• David Hamilton, 34, of Poplar Street, Pikeville, on charges of theft of identity, DUI and traffic charges.
• Kevin Eric Gillman, 59, of Gillman Branch, Belfry, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree promoting contraband, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Shawna Kay Rose, 47, of Old Wagner Station Road, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree promoting contraband, DUI and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Tiffany Ratliff, 30, of Little Fork Road, Virgie, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree fleeing or evading police.
• Keleigh Kendrick, 27, of College Street, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (two counts), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a prescription drug not in a proper container.
• Rodney James, 45, of Red Creek Road, Pikeville, and Larry D. Hatfield, 34, of Right Fork of Red Creek, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. James was also indicted on misdemeanor charges of DUI and driving on a suspended license.
• Christopher Newsome, 43 of High Street, Pikeville, and Jenny J. Hurst, 50, of Bristol Road, Harrogate, Tenn., on charges of theft, third-degree burglary and giving a peace officer a false name or address. Newsome was also indicted on a charge of being a persistent felony offender in the first degree and Hurst was also indicted on a charge of being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Tyler thacker, 29, of Mockingbird Lane, Pikeville, and Sarah Morton, 22, of Hambley Boulevard, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree promoting contraband. Thacker was also indicted on a charge of being a persistent felony offender in the first degree and Morton was also indicted on a charge of being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.