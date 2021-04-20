Several people were indicted recently by a Pike grand jury on charges of trafficking in controlled substances, including a Pike County man who could now potentially face life in prison if convicted.
Among those indicted by a grand jury on April 14, according to court documents, was Thomas E. Simmons, 55, of Carter Drive, Pikeville, who was indicted on two counts of second-offense first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and a charge of being a persistent felony offender in the first degree, a class A felony in this case which carries a maximum prison sentence of between 20 years and life.
According to court documents, Simmons was originally arrested on Jan. 6 after Pike County Sheriff’s Department investigators conducted a controlled drug transaction in which Simmons sold a quantity of methamphetamine. A traffic stop was conducted after the transaction, the court documents said, in which police found methamphetamine, marijuana, cash and drug paraphernalia.
Simmons was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center after that arrest, court documents show, and was later served with a warrant charging him with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
According to the indictment, the persistent felony offender charge Simmons faces is linked to a litany of felony convictions dating as far back as 1987 and including a 2004 conviction on a reckless homicide charge.
Others indicted on trafficking charges included:
• Terry Keene, 35, of Kendrick Road, Shelbiana, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance and traffic charges.
• Tressie Davis, 37, of Ky. 2545, Whitesburg, and Shylla Marie Douglas, 33, of Great Oak Road, Whitesburg, on charges a charge of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, second offense). Douglas was also charged with first-degree promoting contraband and possession of marijuana.
• Jerry Riley, 44, of Powells Creek Road, Pikeville, and Lealashea Sargent, 30, of Coon Branch, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Riley was also indicted on a charge of being a persistent felony offender in the first degree. Sargent was also indicted on charges of driving on a suspended license, identity theft, first-degree promoting contraband and traffic charges.
Others indicted by the grand jury included:
• Shelly Cavins, 23, of Dave Hollow, Jackson Branch, Elkhorn City, on charges of third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy.
• William Bonds, 50, of Meathouse Road, Canada, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kayla Hopson, 23, and Charles Morrison, 27, both of Caney Fork, Turkey Creek, third-degree burglary and theft.
• Kayla Hopson, 23, and Charles Morrison, 27, both of Caney Fork, Turkey Creek, and Robin Morrison, 48, of Turkey Creek Road, Turkey Creek, on charges of third-degree burglary and theft. Hopson was also indicted on charges of criminal possession of a forged prescription and theft or criminal possession of prescription blanks (seven counts).
• John Jefferson Keathley, 36, of Little Creek Road, Pikeville, on charges of second-degree escape and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Kathy Mitchell, 47, of Tackett Fork, Beaver, on charges of first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (two counts) and being a persistent felony offender in the second degree.
• Kenneth Judge, 31, of Howard Hollow, Chattaroy, W.Va., on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.
• Harold Douglas Hall, 47, of Fife Fork Road, Pikeville, on charges of receiving stolen property, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin).
• Lacy Wolford, 44, of KBC Mine Road, Phelps, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree promoting contraband, second-degree fleeing or evading police and traffic charges.
• Colton Bentley, 28, of Brushy Fork, Jenkins, on charges of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device and first-degree criminal mischief.
• Bradford Elswick, 44, of Willard Drive, Virgie, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and DUI.
• Matthew Kilgore, 22, of Left Fork of Joes Creek, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Joseph Caines, 40, of Ferguson Lane, Pikeville, on charges of receiving stolen property and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.
• Jason Henry Harris, 37, of Robinson Creek Road, Virgie, on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief.
• Jason Allen Casey, 40, of Walnut Hollow Road, Grundy, Va., on a charge of first-degree bail jumping.
• Brittany Reynolds, 33, of Indian Creek, Pikeville, on a charge of theft.
• Michael Boyd, 40, of Dorton Creek Road, Dorton, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and second-degree possession of a controlled substance (suboxone).
• Frank Beavers, 39, of Shelby Dry Fork, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and traffic charges.
• Christopher Irick, 51, of Buckfield Road, Pikeville, on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
• Rodney Lucas, 49, of Schoolhouse Drive, Pikeville, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic charges.
• Randall D. Mullins, 42, of Old Penny Highway, Virgie, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession ofd rug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and traffic charges.
• Austin Phipps, 24, of Improvement Branch, Jenkins, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and traffic charges.
• Truman Slone, 46, of Greasy Creek, Shelbiana, on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.
• James Smith, 40, and Martha Justice, 40, both of Justiceville Hill, Shelbiana on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Smith was also indicted on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and traffic charges. Justice was also indicted on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.
