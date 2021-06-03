The Kentucky Department of Education announced May 28 the names of new and returning students to the 2021-22 Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council, and they include a student from Shelby Valley High School.
The Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council was established to provide feedback on critical issues impacting students and schools and works with KDE staff to develop ideas to strengthen student voice and transform education. The group meets with the commissioner and KDE staff, both in person and virtually, to discuss how decisions made at the state level are affecting Kentucky students, according to KDE.
There were 18 new public high school students who were named to the council this year, as well as 13 returning student members. The newly selected members will serve for the 2021-22 school year, and sophomores and juniors will have the chance to serve again in fall 2022.
“As we begin to define what learning will look like after the pandemic, it is essential that students have an active, purposeful voice in decision making,” Education Commissioner Jason Glass said in a statement. “Empowering our students to help create our education mission and goals is critically important to the future of learning in Kentucky. I look forward to meeting with these exceptional young people as we work to imagine what school could be for the commonwealth.”
Trevin Bevins, a 12th grader from Shelby Valley High School, has been chosen to return and serve on the council this year. The 12 other returning students include: Madelyn Blankenship (Pulaski County High School), Gavin Breunig (Elizabethtown High School), Drake Calhoon (Calloway County High School), Rohin Dutt (duPont Manual High School), Soleila Gonzalez (Ballard High School), Jack Johnson (Marshall County High School), Logan Justice (Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School), Loren Little (Clinton County High School), Solyana Mesfin (Eastern High School), Anastasia Panaretos (South Oldham High School), Samuel Smith (Daviess County High School) and Gracie Smith (Kentucky School for the Blind).
The 18 new students who will serve on the council this year include: Dejah Armstrong (Central High School), Charleigh Browning (Marion County High School), Delaney Daugherty (Butler County High School), Arnav Dharmagadda (Russell High School), JuLeah Edie (Rowan County Senior High School), William Fegenbush (Montgomery County High School), Vinessa Fressola (Russell Independent), Roxanne Lockard (Great Crossing High School), Ella Luking (Frankfort High School), Jacob Lyons (Boyle County High School), Joy Ntakarutimana (Tates Creek High School), Alexandra Perry (Ignite Institute), Spandana Pavuluri (DuPont Manual High School), Sophia Retone (Atherton High School), Arivumani Srivastava (Gatton Academy), Dyllan Tipton (Spencer County High School), Bentley White (Kentucky School for the Deaf) and Emma Whitehouse (Bullitt East High School).
More than 350 students from across Kentucky applied for a sport on the advisory council this year. Applications were bind-scored by a panel of judges from across Kentucky.
Membership consists of three positions from each of the seven Kentucky Board of Education districts; four at-large student members; one student from the Kentucky School for the Blind; one student from the Kentucky School for the Deaf; and student members enrolled in a career and technical education pathway, according to KDE.
The first virtual meeting of the 2021-22 school year will take place in August.