A total of 19 new members were recently inducted into Shelby Valley High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society.
Shelby Valley High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 19 new members during a ceremony at the school last week. The new members were selected by the chapter’s faculty council for meeting high standards of scholarship, service, leadership and character. National Honor Society is a national organization for high school students that emphasizes student achievement and community engagement, and there are chapters in more than 16,000 high schools.
“We are very proud to recognize these outstanding members of our student body,” Shelby Valley NHS’ chapter adviser Cynthia Johnson said. “National Honor Society members are chosen for and then expected to continue their exemplary contributions to the school and community.”
The students who were inducted include: Brandei Blackburn, Alyssa Cavins, Alayna Collins, Kammie Ratliff, Kera Bentley, Madison Williams, Jalyn Thacker, Evan Glover, Lauren Mullins, Karalena Keene, Rachel Johnson, Karli Bowling, Ricky Cline, Olivia Bowling, Luke Johnson, Trevin Bevins, Jordan Endicott, Jesse Lewis and Lincoln Billiter.
The Shelby Valley High School chapter has been active since 2005. Each year the chapter sponsors several service projects for the school and community, which have included a Thanksgiving Food Drive, Monthly Recycling and a Christmas Party for Kindergartner from the high school’s feeder elementary schools.
