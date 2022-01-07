Pike Circuit Judge Howard Keith Hall refused this week to grant shock probation to a Pike man convicted of having an improper relationship with a teenage girl prosecutors said he met in his role as a substitute teacher.
Hall issued the order denying the request for shock probation made by attorneys for Cody Shane West, 28, of Riverfront Road, Belfry, who was sentenced in June to serve five years in prison on a charge of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
West was a former full-time substitute teacher at Belfry Middle School where, according to court documents, he met the victim, a student whom he then “groomed,” and convinced to engage in sexual activity, while video recording the activity.
West’s attorney, Stephen Owens, had argued that West has served enough time and is apologetic for his answers. In response, Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Smith echoed a response filing by Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone, however, in opposing the shock probation.
“It would be too short for the crime of which he was convicted,” Smith said.
In addition, Smith pointed out that the sentence West received was the result of a negotiated plea and that granting shock probation would “depreciate the seriousness of the crime” of which West was convicted.
West’s case is scheduled to be considered by the Kentucky Parole Board in January and he could be paroled as early as March should the board grant it.