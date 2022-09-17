Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone’s office is appealing a recent decision in Pike Circuit Court to grant shock probation for a man convicted of trafficking in methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin.
According to court documents, on Sept. 8, Pike Circuit Judge Howard Keith Hall granted a motion for shock probation filed by the defense for William Grady Reid, 55, of Redale Road, Pikeville. An amended order was filed Sept. 14 spelling out that the probation is not to go into effect until Reid has served the minimum required before probation can be granted.
Reid pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin in May and was sentenced in June to serve five years on each charge, to run concurrently for a total of five years.
During Reid’s sentencing hearing in June, his defense attorney, Athanasia Lewis, asked for leniency in the case, asking for either home incarceration or probation due to Reid being a “lifelong addict” and suffering from health issues.
Hall said at the time that he did not want to deviate from the deal Reid reached with Slone’s office but that he would consider motions that Lewis filed later.
On Aug. 17, just a few weeks after Reid began serving his sentence on July 7, court documents show, Lewis filed a motion asking for shock probation.
In the motion, filed along with letters from supporters of Reid, Lewis wrote that the “lesson and rehabilitation that comes from a jail sentence, and the changes that some individuals can make from being incarcerated for a crime they committed, have already been achieved in this situation.”
Reid, she wrote, has been drug free since the charges, as he “appreciated the seriousness of his addiction and the actions that occurred therefrom,” prior to sentencing.
Further, she wrote, Reid’s family depends on his income, as well as his emotional support and guidance, and he has demonstrated a willingness to abide by the court’s orders.
However, in a motion filed Sept. 13, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Erin Chamberlin filed a motion that the court vacate the shock probation order because Reid is ineligible until he serves at least 50 percent of his sentence, which would be in approximately January 2025.
“Either the defendant is eligible for shock probation at the given time and the court has jurisdiction to consider the issue or the defendant is not eligible and the court lacks jurisdiction,” Chamberlin wrote. “The court cannot be said to be granted jurisdiction for the limited purpose of considering shock probation if the defendant is not statutorily eligible for shock probation, as was the case here.”
According to Kentucky Department of Corrections records, Reid, who is currently serving his sentence in the Pike County Detention Center, would become eligible for parole on Jan. 7, 2025. Without the shock probation order, the records show, the maximum expiration of Reid’s sentence would be July 2027.