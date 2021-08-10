An event held Aug. 5 at Mullins Elementary School will help students in a special way.
In an cooperative venture between Samaritan’s Feet, Truist (formally BB&T bank) and Mullins Elementary School, 100 pairs of athletic shoes were delivered to the school to be given to students who may be in need of new shoes.
Regional Director of Operations for Samaritan’s Feet Denise Blomberg explained that 700 pairs of shoes were delivered in two days in the City of Berea, Pike and Johnson counties.
“Having corporate partners like Truist investing in the community by providing a basic need especially as kids get ready to go back to school is why we are here today,” Blomberg said. “It’s expensive for families to get school supplies, clothes and shoes.
“The need for shoes never went away with COVID,” Blomberg said.
Justin Prater, Retail and Small Business lending officer with Truist, this is the first year working with Samaritan’s Feet locally.
“We’re pleased to partner with Samaritan’s Feet to provide shoes and socks to children at Mullins Elementary including the Hope Tote with other essentials like hygiene kits,” Prater said. “Each Hope Tote includes a Hope Note of encouragement written by my fellow Truist teammates.”
According to a statement, Truist has teamed with Samaritan’s Feet and plans to distribute 20,000 pairs of shoes over three years throughout their markets nationwide.