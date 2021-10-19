As he nears his six-month mark in his tenure as chief of police in Pikeville, Mike Riddle is pleased with the accomplishments made thus far.
“Things have been going good, been busy,” Riddle said. “COVID has been rough on us with officers being quarantined and working short staffed and such.
“There were times with officers off for training and the ones quarantined we were down 9 officers at times,” Riddle explained. “Otherwise, things are good, we had a lot of retirements at one time but we got those positions back filled.”
Riddle said the Pikeville City Commission voted to allow the department to increase their roster by 1 this year meaning the department can operate with 25 officers.
“One of the first things I wanted to do after becoming chief was to work on and improve our shift coverage,” Riddle said. “I wanted to have the shift coverage in the times of a day that it needed to be.
“We have better shift coverage at the times of when school is going in and letting out,” Riddle explained. “And during those busy evening shifts when people are travelling the most because that’s when we work a lot of wrecks and handling other types of complaints and now those shifts are now covered probably the best they have been since I’ve been here.”
Riddle may just be getting into his tenure as chief, but he’s been with the department for more than 17 years, starting as a patrolman and rising up the ranks to chief.
Riddle said that, even with COVID cancelling Hillbilly Days festival for now two years, there have been some smaller events that have been held.
“We had the Independence Day festival, the Cuffs and Hoses marathon and we have one coming up at the end of October called the Moonshine, Makers and Music festival,” Riddle said. “I expect that one to be perhaps the biggest event this year as they will have several vendors and will spread out a little further downtown than the Independence festival did.
“Depending on COVID, I expect next year’s Hillbilly Days to be a huge success,” Riddle said. “The Cuffs and Hoses marathon had over 100 runners and raised a lot of money for our first responder Christmas program and school supplies program for area schools.”
As like the Christmas with a first responder program, the school supply program benefits not only city schools but schools throughout the county.
“It’s our goal to help get supplies either by delivering the items to the schools or making a donation or getting gift cards so the school can purchase what they need,” Riddle explained. “It’s our goal to help every school in the county.”
Those in the city will still see Riddle patrolling.
“I try to stay active,” Riddle said. “I still work theft reports, wrecks and work shifts.”
Riddle said that during the times that officers were out because of being quarantined, he worked various shifts to help cover.
“I’ve worked night shifts too,” Riddle said. “I don’t want to be the type of person who complains about something but not be the one willing to step up and help with improving the problem.
“You have to lead by example,” Riddle said. “That’s just the way I believe.”