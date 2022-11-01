Young women in Pike County received a massive dose of empowerment at the sixth annual East Kentucky Strong event held at the University of Pikeville on Thurs., Oct. 27.
Kay Webb, first lady of the University of Pikeville, said 348 11th grade girls from Pike County high schools attended the all day conference.
East Kentucky Strong, Webb said, encourages young women to know their inner strength, find their voice and know that they need to be heard.
“Our initiative, really, is empowerment,” said Webb.
Keynote speakers included Brandis Bradley, an attorney currently running for Floyd district judge, and Crystal King Booth, founder of Fizz Facial Bar.
According to Webb, Bradley and Booth spoke about women supporting women and the importance of healthy friendships.
The conference also included several breakout sessions with three key topics, Webb said.
The first topic, said Webb, was standing strong, teaching girls to take up their personal space in any circumstance; The second topic was living strong, focusing on the importance of mental and physical health; And the third topic was being strong, helping young ladies learn how to overcome adversities.
Webb said the girls also participated in a Zumba class.
The biggest thing she hopes the girls get out of this, Webb said, is knowing that they’re not alone.
There are so many negative messages from the outside, she continued, particularly about Eastern Kentucky women, and it is important for the young ladies in this area to know that they do not have to be held down by these negative preconceptions.
East Kentucky Strong connects the young women in our area with other amazing women so they may see the possibilities they have in life, Webb said.
“There are women from Eastern Kentucky that have done a lot of amazing things,” said Webb. “We have some incredibly resilient, bright, creative women that have been raised here in Eastern Kentucky and continue to live here.”
Kay Hammond, president of the Pikeville Rotary Club and director of the Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center, said she has been working with young women for years.
Hammond said she is excited about East Kentucky Strong and the impact it has made on the women in our area.
“I’ve seen that it means a lot to the girls in Eastern Kentucky,” said Hammond. “And I really think East Kentucky Strong has helped to empower them.”
Hammond said there’s an energy now that they haven’t seen in the past.
When East Kentucky Strong first started in 2016, Webb said, there was a lot of hesitancy and timidity.
“Before, the girls would walk in and they weren’t sure of their space,” said Webb. “The women coming in now seem to occupy their space in a more confident way.”
Hammond said she thinks the women from previous years are sharing what they got out of the East Kentucky Strong event they attended, creating a trickle-down effect of confidence and empowerment in the women of Eastern Kentucky.
East Kentucky Strong is run entirely by volunteers and donations, Webb said.
This year, funding was a bit of an issue due to the myriad of challenges that hit our area, Webb said, however, Pikeville Medical Center came through as a blue diamond sponsor.
“Pikeville Medical Center came through and gave a huge donation,” said Webb. “And we are just so grateful to them.”
Both Webb and Hammond are volunteers for East Kentucky Strong from the Pikeville Rotary Club.
According to Webb, last year, Pikeville Rotary received a grant for empowering young women in the ninth grade. They were able to design their program based on East Kentucky Strong.
This year, Webb said, they received the grant again and they’re hoping to continue in the years to come.
“We’re really excited about the reality that our ninth grade girls will get it in the spring of their frist year of high school,” said Webb, “and then two years later come back and get another dose of the energy and enthusiasm of the potential they have.”
Hammond said National Rotary President Jennifer Jones’ platform is empowering women.
“I think that we, as a group of women, are strong role models,” said Hammond. “And that’s what we’re doing today, we’re empowering women.”