Schools in Eastern Kentucky are being faced with significant financial challenges as students attempt to return to classrooms in need of resources.
The nonprofit organization Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) has created the Eastern Kentucky Student Support Fund, and the organization has successfully distributed more than $60,000 to schools in Breathitt, Knott and Perry counties, officials said.
Executive Director of SOAR Colby Hall said the EKSSF was established to provide school supplies, laptops, Chromebooks, internet service and gas cards for transportation to and from school.
“We created this fund to be responsive to the needs of our schools and students in the aftermath of the catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky,” said Hall. “While our efforts in this disbursement are focused on schools, the needs of our students in the weeks and months to come will be important as they transition to school and housing arrangements. This is just the tip of the iceberg, and we are committed to supporting students and families during this recovery.”
In a statement, Congressman Hal Rogers, who serves as SOAR’s founding co-principal officer, said the Eastern Kentucky Student Relief Fund addresses the fundamental needs of schools, students and families in a unique situation.
“As we survey the multitude of needs across the region, SOAR is targeting technology losses in schools that were heavily damaged by the flood,” said Rogers. “This investment will ensure that our students are not lagging behind due to computers and laptops that were destroyed by mud and water. I applaud SOAR for helping students get back to school as soon as possible with these donations.”
A statement issued by SOAR said partner organization Toyota Tsusho made a $50,000 donation to start the relief efforts.
“We are proud to team up with SOAR to help flood-impacted students and families in Eastern Kentucky get back to school and back to normal.”
SOAR is working directly with school districts and family resource centers.
Letcher County Public Schools Superintendent Denise Yonts said the school district she serves is resilient, but it will take time to come back from the devastation.
“SOAR has been a wonderful partner for both our school district and our community. SOAR has given us 14,840 which will purchase 56 new Chromebooks,” she said. “Other financial help will go straight into the hands of our students and families. Our Family Resource Youth Service Coordinators are helping to identify family needs and connecting them with SOAR for that support. At a minimum, there will be well over the 1100 students that benefit from the financial support.”
Yonts said many families have lost homes and are in temporary living situations and will need long-term help and the goal as a school district is to help connect families to the people that can help them.
“As a district, six of our facilities were flooded,” Yonts said. “Three of those were schools that had five to six feet of water in them. Another school had a gym completely destroyed and our central office and alternative center were damaged. We are looking at alternative ways to start school in mid- September using the buildings that were not damaged.”
Yonts said school administration will provide support for the physical and emotional needs of its students and work to remove any other obstacles they may face.
“Having a partner like SOAR has made such a difference,” Yonts said. “We are so very thankful for their generosity and support. Our hearts may be broken, but our spirits are resilient.”
The Lost Creek Riverside Christian School in Breathitt County has also benefited from SOAR’s EKY Student Relief Fund.
Riverside Christian School Principal Meg Asher said SOAR's student relief fund has helped RCS by starting the replacement process of the school’s entire IT department.
“Because so much of our building was destroyed, we lost computers, laptops, projectors, etc.” Asher said. “As we are rebuilding, money is so tight and the loss has been so great, but SOAR has gifted the school an estimated $10,000. Now, our classrooms feel a bit more pulled together and "normal" which is crucial for our students as they come back to start the year.
Asher said SOAR connected with Riverside through one of its board members and, once the connection was made, SOAR’s Executive Director Colby Hall was heavily involved in helping the district.
“Colby checked in daily, connected with our IT people, and made sure we received the funding we needed to provide the best possible educational materials for our students,” Asher said. “Since we are a private school, we miss out on a lot of federal resources, so SOAR was a blessing for us. What they provided in support would have taken us at least a few months of fundraising to get. Being able to start the school year prepared is amazing.”
SOAR reached out to the Knott County school district.
Hindman Elementary School’s Instructional Supervisor and District Director of Technology Wesley Moore said SOAR reached out to Knott County Schools very soon after the flooding took place.
“Three of the seven schools in our district had experienced a significant loss of our technology hardware due to the water levels that encroached our facilities.” Moore said. “Hindman Elementary and Knott County Area Technology Center experienced the most damage which resulted in losing multiple desktops, laptops, printers, air purifiers, furnishings, school supplies.”
Moore said losing access to hardware was especially worrisome during the recovery efforts due to the high degree that technology integrates into the learning experiences of students.
“SOAR reached out to help us with those recovery efforts, by filling a void of a wide range of unknowns as it relates to funding school programs,” Moore said. “SOAR provided a donation of approximately $35,000 to immediately replace the student laptops that were lost which created the opportunity for all students to have a personal device when returning to school. We have a good understanding that technology will be even more important during recovery efforts because online learning opportunities will still need to be provided as families recover.”
As a nonprofit organization all donations to SOAR are tax-deductible, and a receipt will be provided upon completion. Donations can be made online or by mail to, SOAR c/o Student Relief Fund, 137 Main Street — Suite 300, Pikeville, KY 41501
For additional information or questions, email, students@soar-ky.org.