The 2022 Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) summit kicked off Oct. 19 with promises of a bright future for the region of Eastern Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear and Congressman Hal Rogers announced nearly $25 million in funds from the Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Program for economic development projects in nine Eastern Kentucky counties.
The theme of this year’s conference was “into the future,” which Beshear said is very fitting.
“Our future has never been brighter even though our present has never been more difficult,” Beshear said.
He went on to say, “as tough as the challenges of the present are, I have faith that we can beat them. I know that what’s waiting on the other side for Eastern Kentucky … can be as bright and as optimistic as we’ve ever seen.”
Beshear spoke about the progress Kentucky has made in the last couple of years, despite the challenges of the pandemic, the war in Europe and the catastrophic weather events we’ve endured.
Since taking office, Beshear said, there have been 130 new businesses or expansion projects announced in the SOAR region, totaling nearly $1.6 million of new investment which led to the creation of 4,500 new jobs.
“Around Kentucky, we dream and we dream big,” said Beshear. “And we all share one dream in common; That our kids and grandkids will never have to leave the commonwealth of Kentucky or the region they are from.”
Beshear said that is exactly what these projects aim to do, to keep Kentuckians in Kentucky and provide the same opportunities in the SOAR region as are in other parts of the state and country.
The 11 projects announced at the summit are expected to create more than 200 jobs and improve infrastructure and tourism, according to Beshear.
“Once again, this program is funding innovative projects that are bringing jobs to Eastern Kentucky,” Beshear said, “so more of our families can provide for their loved ones and live the lives they want and deserve.”
Rogers said he is excited about the potential that exists in SOAR and in Eastern Kentucky. Together, he said, we can overcome the obstacles and barriers in front of us.
“We are going to make this work,” said Rogers. “We are already becoming ‘silicon holler.’
“As we continue to rebuild from the catastrophic flood in Eastern Kentucky, these grant awards are more important than ever before to advance job creation and new opportunities,” Rogers continued. “These grants will give Eastern Kentuckians more opportunities to work and thrive in their hometowns.”