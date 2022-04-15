Soil nail project underway to repair break on Ky. 292 in Pike County

A soil nail wall project is currently underway at mile point 7.15 on Ky. 292 (Williamson Road) in Pike County, according to a statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 12 Highways Office.
The break is located 0.45 mile northwest of the intersection with KY 612, and 5.65 miles southeast of the intersection with Ky. 468. Work will begin at 7 a.m. and will continue until 5 p.m. each day and should take two to three weeks to complete, weather permitting. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic signals with one lane of traffic open during the entire project. Use caution in this area and watch for workers.
District 12 asks that drivers obey the traffic signals and speed limits to prevent any accidents within the work zone. School buses and emergency vehicles will be accommodated if needed.
Soil nailing is a construction measure that reinforces and strengthens existing ground to treat unstable soil slopes. Rebar is installed at a slight downward inclination in pre-drilled, closely spaced holes, and grouted into place with concrete. In addition, synthetic strips or perforated drainage pipes are also installed. Drainage is a critical component of the soil nail process. This prevents erosion and damage to the wall from water buildup in the ground.
Soil nail walls have a rigid facing of shotcrete and/or soil nail head plates on the surface or a flexible reinforcing mesh held beneath the head plates against the soil face. Rabbit-proof wire mesh and environmental erosion control fabrics may be used with flexible mesh where environmental conditions dictate.
Benefits of a soil nail wall compared to the traditional method of placing steel piles include the following:
• soil nailing is ideal for tight spaces
• it can be used in irregular shapes
• there is less impact on surrounding areas
• requires less work area
• reduces right-of-way requirements
• no restrictions on wall height
• provides permanent drainage, not available with other repair methods.