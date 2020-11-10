According to Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones, nine bridges in various areas throughout the county are of serious concern and are in dire need of repair or replacement, carrying a potential cost of hundreds of thousands of dollars for the county.
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones announced the results of an examination into bridges across Pike County during the fiscal court’s Nov. 6 special meeting, informing the court that the costs required to make the bridges safe far exceed the county’s current road budget.
“When we came in, we decided to do a capital plan for our equipment needs in solid waste, road, public works departments,” Jones said. “We also felt it was necessary that we inspect every county bridge and road to make sure we knew what our needs were.
“The preliminary report raises concerns,” Jones said. “The state does inspect county bridges and in the past the state has shut down county bridges until repairs or replacement occurred.”
Jones informed the court that he has already talked with Mary Holbrook at Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 12 and has met with Barry Davis who is a regional field representative over 40 counties with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet regarding the bridges of concern.
According to estimates, the cost to either repair or replace these bridges will far exceed the current county road department’s budget.
The bridges and estimated cost to either repair or replace include:
• Lick Branch of Marrowbone Bridge where the entire structure needs to be replaced at an estimated cost of $112,000
• Elkhorn Creek Bridge where the entire structure needs to be replaced at an estimated cost of $145,000
• Edgewood Lane Bridge where the entire structure needs to be replaced at an estimated cost of $110,000
• Greasy Creek Dry Fork Bridge where the structure needs to be replaced at an estimated cost of $70,000
• Upper Terry Town Bridge where the beams needs to be replaced and some rehab/painting required at an estimated cost of $35,000
• Little Robinson Bottom Bridge where the structure needs to be replaced at an estimated cost of $56,000
• Watson Hill Bridge where the beams needs to be replaced at an estimated cost of $40,000
• Low Gap Hollow Bridge where new beams are needed underneath at an estimated cost of $32,500.
The total cost of these bridges comes to $600,500.
Information on the ninth bridge actually came in shortly before the fiscal court meeting, so it hadn’t been fully appraised for estimated cost.
• Willie Bevins Bridge where depending on the needs is estimated to cost $60,000 to $70,000 on the low end and could cost up to $120,000.
Jones said the state has an emergency fund to help but it wouldn’t be near enough to cover all the costs.
“This may fund one or two of the bridge projects,” Jones said. “We need to immediately apply to get into the 80/20 program which is the program where the state pays 80 percent leaving us with paying the 20 percent.
“We need to get an application in to the state transportation cabinet for Bridging Kentucky program for the bigger projects,” Jones said.
Additional concerns Judge Jones mentioned was that school buses travel on some of these bridges.
“We need to identify the worst ones first that are unsafe,” Jones said.
Jones said he’d like to see that report as soon as possible.
