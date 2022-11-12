One Pike County city will have some new faces on its governing body while two other cities will see familiar faces.
The Elkhorn City council will have three new members following the November 8 general election.
Nine people vied for the six council seats.
Incumbents Michael Stacy, Rocky Taylor and Robert Lester retained their seats. They will be joined by newly-elected members Sabrina Bennett, Nathan Scott Bryant and Abby Justice.
Justice will be in the seat her husband Jacob Justice held. Jacob Justice won his race defeating incumbent Angie Hatton for the State Representative of the 94th district.
Incumbent Roger Copley failed in his attempt to be re-elected as did former council members Roxanne M. Blankenship and Lois E. Cantrell.
The race for mayor in Elkhorn City saw the incumbent Mike Taylor defeating his opponent Gypsy Cantrell-Ratliff.
“I feel blessed that the people of the town I was born and raised in re-elected me as mayor,” Taylor said. “The people spoke, and I truly appreciate their confidence in me, and I especially want to thank all of the voters who cam out to cast their ballots, many of them in wheelchairs and on walkers, may God bless them all.”
In the city of Coal Run, familiar faces will once again make up the city commission.
Five people ran for the four seats with incumbents Herbert “Trey” Deskins, Mike Steele, Joseph “Big Joe” Adkins and Beverlyjo Justice Osborne all winning their seats back. The lone challenger was Michael Spears.
Coal Run Mayor Andrew Scott was unopposed for his position.
“I’m blessed to be able to serve a third term as Coal Run mayor, and particularly pleased that the voters saw fit to return to office the city commissioners who’ve worked so hard with me to continue moving our community forward,” Scott said.
In the City of Pikeville, five people ran for the four commissioners’ seats.
Incumbents Steve Hartsock, Bob Shurtleff, Patrick G. McNamee and Allison Powers all won their seats back. The lone challenger was Joel Craig Thornbury.
“I want to thank everyone who came out and voted,” Commissioner and current Mayor Pro-Tem Steve Hartsock said. “The people gave us the opportunity to keep Pikeville going in the right direction by placing their confidence in us.
“I also want to thank Joel Thornbury for running a good race as we need people to be involved,” Hartsock said.
Pikeville Mayor James A. “Jimmy” Carter was unopposed and retains his position.