The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution have announced details for their 2022 Youth Awards program.
According to a statement from the group’s Big Sandy Chapter, students who participate in the SAR Youth Awards Program will develop critical thinking skills, understand the institutions of American freedom, and develop an appreciation of true patriotism and the value of American citizenship. The program is open to elementary, middle, and high school students in public, private, parochial, charter schools, as well as home-schooled students.
The categories are:
AMERICANISM POSTER contest for students in Grades 4 and 5, depending on when the American Revolution is taught in their school system. The permanent themes are “Revolutionary War Events” in school years ending in an even number and “Revolutionary War Persons” in years ending in an odd number. Young artists with an enthusiasm for art, a love of American history, or a passion for creative expression are encouraged to submit their posters. First and second place winners will receive $200 and $150 from the Big Sandy SAR chapter with the winning poster moving to the state level.
STG. MOSES ADAMS MEMORIAL MIDDLE SCHOOL BROCHURE contest for middle school students, depending on when the American Revolution is taught. The permanent theme is the Founding Documents: Articles of Confederation, Declaration of Independence, Federalist Papers, Constitution, and Bill of Rights. The brochure will be on one sheet of paper, 8.5 inches by 11 inches, three-fold. Examples and complete details are posted at www.sar.org/education/youth-awards. First and second place winners will receive $200 and $150 from the Big Sandy SAR chapter with the winning poster moving to state level.
KNIGHT ESSAY contest is designed to give high school students an opportunity to explore events that shaped American history, beginning with the Revolutionary War. Students will submit a 500-word original essay with topics based on original research and deal with an event, person, philosophy, or ideal associated with the American Revolution, Declaration of Independence, or the framing of the United States Constitution. First and second place winners will receive $300 and $200 from the Big Sandy SAR chapter with the winning essay moving to state level.
HISTORICAL ORATION contest provides high schoolers an opportunity to research stories of patriotism, courage, tragedy and triumph of the men and women who achieved the independence of the American people. These stories are of struggles against tyranny and will inspire and strengthen students’ commitments to defend our freedoms. Detailed instructions are posted at www.sar.org/educatiion/youth-awards. First and second place winners will receive $300 and $200 from the Big Sandy SAR chapter with the winner moving to state level. A National Orations contest is held each year with participation from state winners.
JROTC CADET AWARD fosters the principle of “citizen soldier” as exemplified by the American Revolution’s Minuteman. Selection begins with the JROTC Unit Senior Military Instructor. Selection criteria include demonstration of leadership potential, military bearing and scholastic achievements. The cadet must submit an original essay on a topic designated by the Unit committee, and the cadet must be a high school junior. The winning cadet receives a medal from the Big Sandy SAR chapter.
The deadline for these contests is Nov. 30 for grading in December. For additional details, visit, www.sar.org/education/youth-awards.
For more information, contact Roger Ratliff, secretary, Big Sandy SAR chapter, at, rratliff56@outlook.com.