A South Williamson man was sentenced this week to serve five years in prison in connection with a child pornography case.
Pike Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone said that, on June 30, Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman sentenced Eugene White, 43, of New Camp Road, to five years on charges of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor as well as possession of or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
According to documents filed in Pike District Court, White was arrested at a business, identified as SouthSide Storage, in South Williamson where he was employed in 2019. Court documents said the KSP trooper who arrested White in the case learned “someone had been uploading sexually explicit matter of minors” to a website, and it was determined the videos were uploaded from SouthSide Storage.
According to court documents, a search warrant was obtained for the office of the business and was executed. Court documents said “additional files of
sexually explicit material of minors was discovered,” and White admitted to “posting, possessing and viewing” the sexually explicit material.
Slone said the sentence was the maximum available under the statute and that White’s defense had attempted to delay sentencing or have White sentenced to probation due to health problems White is facing.
Slone said his office argued that White can continue to receive medical treatment while serving his sentence and it had been delayed long enough.
The crimes with which White was charged, Slone said, were serious enough to warrant prison time regardless of health issues.
“He didn’t manufacture them, he uploaded them and then he shared them, but still, if it wasn’t for people like that, there wouldn’t be a supply of it,” he said.
White was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center as of presstime on July 1.