The Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce held its 2021 Annual Awards Night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Sept. 23.
The ceremony was intended to recognize outstanding members of the Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, as well as outstanding individuals in the community who make a difference in the region. This year’s ceremony was celebrated virtually.
The winners of each category are as follows:
• Chamber Ambassador of the Year — Allison Powers (Powers Properties)
• Outstanding Contribution by an Organization — American Red Cross (Eastern Kentucky Chapter)
• Small Business of the Year — Mountain Music Exchange
• Service Organization of the Year — Kent Rose Foundation
• Citizen of the Year — Tammy Riley (Pike County Health Department)
• Business Person of the Year — Donovan Blackburn (Pikeville Medical Center)
• Co-Business of the Year — Appalachian Regional Healthcare and Pikeville Medical Center
• Junior Williamson East Kentucky Ambassador — Rusty Justice
• Lon B. And Mary Evelyn Rogers Lifetime Achievement — Jean Hale (Community Trust Bank)
• Lon B. And Mary Evelyn Rogers Lifetime Achievement — Eula Hall (Eula Hall Health Center) (posthumous award)