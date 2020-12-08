The Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce welcomed eight new members in November. The chamber is a collaboration of nearly 500 businesses and the community working together for the betterment of the region.
November new members included ADC Properties, AirMedCare Network, Anita Bites, Anita Tan, Backroads of Appalachia, FaithLife Market, Ivy Grey, and Zebulon Machine Shop.
ADC Properties leases commercial real estate spaces in Paintsville Kentucky. Currently, the company has a few office spaces for lease. For more information about leasing, or to schedule a tour, call, (606) 789-1845.
AirMedCare Network is a network of more than 3 million members across 38 states, including Kentucky. The network ensures that families will not pay out-of-pocket expenses, not covered by other medical insurance, upon a medical emergency if flown by an AMCN provider. To find out more about AirMedCare, visit them at airmedcarenetwork.com.
Anita Bites is Pikeville’s newest dining option. Located at 3322 Island Creek Road, they offer pizza, burgers, sides, sweets, and treats for the entire family to enjoy. They are open seven days a week with local delivery available. To place an order, call (606) 637-2702.
Anita Tan is a full-service tanning salon located at 3322 Island Creek Road. Be sure to check out their specials on tanning packages as well as their special offers on tanning lotion and supplies. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call (606) 432-4428.
Backroads of Appalachia is a non-profit organization with a passion and empathy for the Appalachian region, driving economic development, job training and opportunity to the poverty-stricken areas of Appalachia through tourism and motorsports. For more information, or to check out a list of upcoming rides and events, visit them online at backroadsofappalachia.org.
FaithLife Market focuses on connecting Sundays to the rest of the week. They offer a full-service coffee shop, locally hand-crafted items, and thrift items including books, children's clothes, small furniture, and household items. The market is also a gathering place for studying, working, or spending time with friends. This non-profit shop is located at 130 Division Street in downtown Pikeville.
Ivy Grey is a women’s clothing and accessories boutique with both an online presence as well as a physical location in Pikeville. In addition to offering the latest styles and trends, Ivy Grey offers stylist-picked items to fit your wardrobe and style. For more information, visit them online at ivygreyonline.com or in person at 233 Cassidy Boulevard in Pikeville.
Zebulon Machine Shop specializes in mining equipment repairs and rebuilds, part sales, and machine fabrication. They are located at 360 Raccoon Road at Raccoon, Kentucky. For more information, call (606) 432-9047.
In addition to providing numerous networking opportunities to regional businesses, advertising and promotion, and events for businesses, the Chamber also offers several discount opportunities businesses can benefit from. Some of those savings include: Health insurance plans through Anthem BlueCross & BlueShield, worker’s compensation insurance plans through ClearPath Mutual, discounted pricing through the Staples Business Advantage plan, Constant Contact email marketing, and more.
