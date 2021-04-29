Pikeville Master Gardeners and members of Appalachian Roots Garden Club with the cooperation of the Pike County Extension Office are holding a Spring Plant Swap on Saturday, May 1 at the Pike County Extension Office parking lot (beside south end of the Pikeville Pond).
The actual swap starts promptly at 10 a.m. and, according to organizers, is over in a matter of minutes.
This year, Extension has strawberry plants, iris and daylilies to add to the swap, organizers said, but people are invited to bring any garden items they would want to trade.
Please pot up and label your plants. If you need assistance, there will be someone to help name the mystery plants.
This event is held rain or shine. The wearing of masks and social distancing are required at this time. If you have any questions call Suzanne at the Pike County Extension Office at, (606) 432-2534.
