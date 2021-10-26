Kentucky Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles visited Pikeville on Oct. 22 to meet with local health officials, farmers and non-profit organizations regarding the necessary steps for addressing food insecurity in the region.
The “Health and Hunger Forum” took place at the Pike County Cooperative Extension Office and featured representatives from several local farms, the Pike County Health Department, the East Kentucky Dream Center, the Kentucky Hunger Initiative and Humana, as well as a guest appearance from Dist. 93 state Rep. Norma Kirk-McCormick, among others. The event was sponsored by No Kid Hungry, Humana, Kentucky Hunger Initiative, Pike County Health Department, Feeding Kentucky and the East Kentucky Dream Center.
Quarles said that the forum allowed them the opportunity to form coalitions with one another and learn more about the barriers that currently exist for Kentucky families who struggle with food insecurity.
“As we emerge from COVID-19, we know that food insecurity across Kentucky gets really complicated and the need has never been stronger,” Quarles said. “There was a 30 percent increase in the number of Kentuckians utilizing food banks and pantries since the pandemic started, and we want to make sure that as we emerge from this, that we are addressing the local needs of reducing hunger in Kentucky.”
East Kentucky Dream Center Founder Richard Holmes, was one of the attendees who participated in the forum, and during the event, said that another barrier they have faced is the cost of food, which has recently increased. He asked Quarles if he knew the upcoming projections for food costs.
Quarles said that he was unsure about the projections for how much food is expected to increase. However, he said that the increasing costs in food are due to supply chain disruptions, not due to the cultivation of agriculture because this year’s harvest has done well.
“We do anticipate supply chain issues affecting Thanksgiving and the holidays,” Quarles said.
Other barriers, Quarles noted, include transportation, especially for people in more rural parts of the state, as well as the stigma that can sometimes be attached to the act of asking for food or food assistance.
“We know that every region in Kentucky is a little bit different. We know that there’s things that in rural parts of the state, like where I come from, are issues — transportation, number one. It’s simply harder to get food to those in need if someone doesn’t own a vehicle, especially if they’re not within walking distance of a food pantry or food bank,” he said. “Another big barrier to entry is that sometimes there’s a stigma attached to those needing help. People are simply embarrassed to ask for help. We want to make sure that all Kentuckians know that there’s plenty of food; all you have to do is ask, and we can do it discretely as well.”
The forum, Quarles said, allowed him to listen to those who already work to address food insecurity at a local level, like local health officials and volunteers, in order to learn more about the existing problem so that they can create better solutions.
“We want to make sure that we listen and learn and then adapt our programs because some things are permanently changed because of COVID-19. One of the things that we want to make sure we don’t drop the ball on is making sure that every Kentuckian has access to safe, affordable, nutritious, hopefully Kentucky Proud food, and that no person goes to bed hungry at night.”
Quarles also emphasized the importance of promoting local agriculture and local farmers markets as the state recovers from COVID-19.
“We want to focus on healthcare outcomes because we want to make sure we get our state in a better position, and a lot of times, having a healthier diet on the front end prevents healthcare issues on the back end,” he said. “We want to make sure we promote our farmers markets, that we promote local agriculture and that we support programs that allow every Kentuckian to access the same quality of food that a lot of folks take for granted every single day.”
He recommended that the public donate non-perishable food items to local and regional food banks, food pantries and non-profit organizations that help address hunger. Also, he recommended that people donate monetarily to those organizations, if they do not want to donate food items. Or, he said, people can volunteer at those organizations and donate their time to help prepare and serve meals.