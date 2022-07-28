State Auditor Mike Harmon recently released the 2021 agreed-upon procedures engagement of Pike County Sheriff Rodney Scott. State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff. In compliance with this law, the statement said, the auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: One reporting on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account, and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.
In 2018 the Kentucky General Assembly, following a recommendation by the auditor’s office, passed legislation that allows county sheriffs and clerks that met certain criteria to apply for an Agreed-Upon Procedures (AUP) engagement in lieu of an audit of their fee account.
The intent of the change, which became effective in July 2018, according to a statement from Secretary of State Mike Harmon’s office, was to reduce audit costs for sheriffs and clerks that have a history of clean audits, while still maintaining an appropriate level of accountability.
Harmon’s office said in a statement the Pike County Sheriff’s Office applied for and received approval from the Auditor of Public Accounts (APA) to obtain an AUP engagement for calendar year 2021 in accordance with KRS 43.070(1)(c).
AUP reports, the statement said, present the procedures performed and the results of those procedures, called findings. Auditors performed the procedures, which were agreed to by Scott’s office, on receipts and disbursements, excess fees, recordkeeping, and leases, contracts and liabilities for the period Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2021.
A summary is provided in the report to present findings for which an exception was identified during the AUP engagement. However, no exceptions were identified in the AUP engagement of Scott’s office, the statement said..
The sheriff’s responsibilities include collecting property taxes, providing law enforcement and performing services for the county fiscal court and courts of justice. The sheriff’s office is funded through statutory commissions and fees collected in conjunction with these duties.
The agreed-upon procedures report can be found on the auditor’s website. ###