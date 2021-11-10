Last week, Gov. Andy Beshear provided updates for Kentuckians regarding COVID-19 vaccines, including booster shots and the new CDC recommendation for children ages 5-11 to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
During the COVID-19 Team Kentucky update on Nov. 4, Beshear discussed the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest recommendation of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. Per the CDC, the Pfizer vaccine has been found to be over 90 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 in this age group.
“This vaccine plays an important role in helping keep our children safe, our schools open and our families healthy,” Beshear said. “The federal government has already begun distributing pediatric vaccine doses to locations across the U.S. Here in Kentucky, we should have the ability to begin administering doses as soon as next week. I encourage you to talk to your pediatrician, school nurse, pharmacist or other trusted medical provider to learn more about why this vaccine is important to protect our kids and overcome this virus.”
He also emphasized to the public that more than half of eligible children ages 12-16 in Kentucky are not vaccinated yet, and he encouraged school districts to consider that fact when making decisions on whether or not to mandate masks.
As of Nov. 5, Pike County was in the orange level, or the second-highest level, of the state’s COVID-19 Current Incidence Rate Map, which means that the county’s average number of daily cases was at the “substantial” rate of 24.9 cases per 100,000 population. In Eastern Kentucky, Breathitt County and Knott County were also at the orange level.
However, as of Nov. 5, the counties of Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin and Perry were still in the red level, or the highest level on the state’s COVID-19 Current Incidence Rate map.
In addition, during the Nov. 4 COVID-19 Team Kentucky update, Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear received their COVID-19 vaccination booster shots, and Beshear discussed the latest on boosters. With booster doses for all three COVID-19 vaccines already approved, Beshear said that eligible Kentucky adults need to receive one. He said the state is seeing hospitalizations among vaccinated people increase month after month, which suggests waning immunity.
“We believe the boosters will give us a level of immunity we probably had early, following vaccination, when our cases and trends were much lower,” Beshear said. “I encourage all eligible Kentucky adults to get a booster.”
Per John Hopkins Medicine, a booster shot is an additional dose of a vaccine that is given after the protection provided by the original shot(s) has begun to decrease over time. Typically, a patient would receive a booster shot after the immunity from the initial dose(s) naturally starts to wane. The booster is intended to help people maintain their level of immunity for longer.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health has shared details on which populations are recommended to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, per federal health guidelines and recommendations. The following Kentuckians who received a Pfizer or Moderna series are recommended to get a booster shot six months after their second shot:
• Individuals 65 years old or older;
• Individuals 18 years old or older who live in a long-term care facility;
• Individuals 18 years old or older who have underlying medical conditions; or
• Individuals who are 18 years old or older who work or live in high-risk settings.
Also, Kentuckians who are 18 years old or older and received a Johnson&Johnson vaccine are recommended to get a booster shot at least two months after their shot.
The best way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19 is to get fully vaccinated. This means that a patient receives both doses of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or receives the single dose of the J&J vaccine, and waits two weeks before engaging in normal social activities in order to maintain the vaccine’s high effectiveness.
Please contact your local healthcare provider for more information about vaccines and contact your preferred pharmacy regarding available vaccines.
Along with vaccinations, the public is highly urged to wear masks whenever they are in public to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, as well as frequently wash their hands, clean frequently touched surfaces and areas and practice social distancing. If a person has tested positive for COVID-19, they should isolate themselves for 10 days from the date the symptoms began or from the date they had their test done. This includes people who test positive and who are (and are not) showing symptoms for the virus. If a person has been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, they are recommended to quarantine for 10 days from their last exposure.
For more information on COVID-19 testing sites, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov, or call Kentucky’s official COVID-19 hotline, (800) 722-5725.