The state of Kentucky passed 200,000 reported cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 6, exactly nine months after the state’s first reported case of COVID-19, and state health officials are continuing to urge Kentuckians to take precautions against the virus.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported 2,567 new cases on Dec. 6, which increased the state’s total number of reported cases to 200,632. That same day, he also reported 10 new deaths, which makes 2,072 total Kentuckians who have died from the virus so far. The state’s positivity rate is 9.75 percent.
As of 4 p.m. Dec. 6, there were 1,673 patients hospitalized from the virus statewide, with 401 patients in the ICU and 214 patients on ventilators.
While Beshear referred to the milestone as being difficult in Kentucky’s fight against COVID-19, he said that the growth of new cases appeared to be slowing in the state overall, and he said there is hope that the state’s case growth will reach a plateau.
“These are difficult numbers, having passed 200,000 cases and earlier this week passing 2,000 deaths, and now this is our highest week to date,” Beshear said. “However, in the data there is some potentially good news: While this is our highest week ever, the rate of growth does appear to be slowing. In other words, our increase from the last couple of weeks is less than what we have been seeing. Certainly, our hope is that we are slowing down this train and are moving at least to a new plateau.”
However, he said that the state’s health officials will have to continue watching the numbers of newly reported cases because there is still a possibility of a surge of new cases resulting from Thanksgiving holiday activities.
“We’ll have to watch in the coming week if we do have that Thanksgiving surge or if the majority of our families kept it small this year,” Beshear said.
The possible plateau in case growth is good news in the midst of a tough day, Beshear said, and he continued to encourage Kentuckians to continue taking precautions against the virus, reminding the public that a vaccine is “just around the corner.”
“That should make all of us want to work that much harder knowing that we can impact this thing, that it is within our control and that a vaccine – two vaccines – are just around the corner,” Beshear said.
The state is expected to receive about 38,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as early as mid-December. The majority of the state’s initial vaccine shipment will go to long-term care facilities and about 12,000 doses will go to hospitals for health care workers.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, reminded Kentuckians that a vaccine for COVID-19 is imminent, but that the next few weeks “remain critical and come with sacrifices.”
“The imminent distribution of COVID-19 vaccine in the upcoming weeks should help put this pandemic in the past, but the coming weeks remain critical and come with sacrifices,” Dr. Stack said. “We must make good decisions every day and protect fellow Kentuckians by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and staying home if we are sick. Doing so will save lives. It won’t be easy, but Team Kentucky is strong and supportive. We look out for each other, take care of those in need and will get through this together.”
As of Dec. 6, all counties in Kentucky — except for Adair, Breckenridge, Crittenden, Green, Menifee and Nicholas — are considered in the critical red level on Kentucky’s Incident Rate Map, which is used to determine the spread of COVID-19 in each county averaged out to cases per 100,000 population based on the previous seven days. Red counties have more than 25 average daily cases per 100,000 people.
On Dec. 6, Pike County had 53.3 cases per 100,000 people. The rates of other Eastern Kentucky counties included Magoffin (136.3 cases per 100,000), Perry (92.1 cases), Martin (79.1 cases), Johnson (70.2 cases), Floyd (56.2 cases), Breathitt (54.3 cases), Letcher (37.8 cases) and Knott (29.9 cases).
The Kentucky Department for Public Health continues to advise Kentuckians against traveling to states with a positivity rate of 15 percent or higher. If Kentuckians do return home from traveling to those states, they are recommended to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning home, and this guidance applies to all leisure travel.
Kentuckians are also encouraged to use extra precaution when traveling to states with positivity rates of 10 percent or higher. During the pandemic, non-essential travel, both for pleasure and work, is strongly discouraged.
The travel advisory currently applies to the following states: Idaho (52.2 percent), South Dakota (49.72 percent), Kansas (46.62 percent), Iowa (39.61 percent), Pennsylvania (36.35 percent), Alabama (34.67 percent), Arizona (28.53 percent), Mississippi (27.23 percent), Utah (20.53 percent), Missouri (19.15 percent), Tennessee (16.95 percent), Arkansas (16.81 percent), Nevada (16.62 percent), Montana (15.99 percent) and Ohio (15.45 percent).
Symptoms and testing
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.
According to the state’s official COVID-19 website, testing in Pike County can be found at:
• Shelby Valley Clinic (178 Douglas Parkway, Pikeville)
• Pikeville Community Health Center (50 Weddington Branch Road, Pikeville)
• Pikeville Medical Center (231 Hibbard Street, Pikeville)
• East Kentucky After Hours Clinic (255 Church Street, Suite 102B, Pikeville)
• Ramey Family Practice (10363 Regina Belcher Hwy, Elkhorn City)
• HomePlace Clinic (118 River Drive, Pikeville)
• HomePlace Clinic (26229 U.S. Hwy 119 North, Belfry)
• First Care Clinic (115 Lee Avenue, Suite 1, Pikeville)
Contact each location for specific hours and appointment scheduling.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of the reported symptoms, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
Anyone of any age can contract the virus. However, older adults and people who are immunocompromised or who have severe underlying medical conditions — including cancer, heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, COPD, obesity, asthma, hypertension or high blood pressure, sickle cell disease, chronic kidney disease and liver disease — have a higher risk of developing more serious complications from COVID-19.
According to the CDC, the primary ways to protect against contracting or spreading the virus is to do frequent hand washing, maintain social distancing (keeping six feet apart from others) and wearing a face mask or facial covering when around others.
