People receiving their vehicle registration cards were shocked to learn that their older vehicle suddenly increased in value thus increasing the property tax rate up to 40 percent more than last year.
All 120 county clerks in Kentucky received a letter from Cathy Thompson, director, division of state valuation in the Office of Property Valuation in Frankfort.
The letter is dated January 6, 2022.
According to the letter, “the new assessments, as compiled by our vendor JD Power, reflect the unprecedented rising value of most motor vehicles.’
The letter also states, “Overall, the 2022 valuation increase for vehicles compared to the same time last year is up approximately 40 percent.”
The letter listed new vehicle production and inventory constraints,
elevated new vehicle transaction prices, ongoing limited supply of used vehicles, increased dealer interest in used-vehicle operations among some of the factors contributing to the increase.
The letter cites section 172 of the Kentucky Constitution which requires all property to be listed at its fair cash value, estimated at the price it would bring at a voluntary sale.
Pike County Clerk Rhonda Taylor said this week she was as shocked as everyone else when she received the letter.
“I was as surprised as anybody was and I’m sure the other county clerks across the state was surprised,” Taylor said. “This has nothing to do with us, we only collect these taxes, it would be a legislative issue that would need to be addressed.
“I’ve had a lot of emails, tests, phone calls,” Taylor said. “But people actually are pretty understanding about it when it comes to who is responsible for it, they understand it’s not us, they need to speak to their legislators about it.”
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones addressed the issue during a special called fiscal court meeting Jan. 11, saying the blame for this increase rests in Frankfort.
“There are people who has blamed the fiscal court, blamed me and blamed the clerk’s office for this,” Jones said. “This is nothing that is within our power to deal with on the local level.
“I don’t think anyone two years ago would ever even thought about the issue from the standpoint that a used vehicle value would go up 40 percent,” Jones said. “I know there will be some bills filed to address this.”
Jones said the increase will hit hard.
“Hopefully, the legislature will fix this because a lot of people simply can’t absorb that kind of increase,” Jones said. “That’s one of the reason the fiscal court hasn’t raised property taxes because we recognize the impact that a tax increase would have on people.”
Several bills have been introduced in the state legislature.
The measures introduced are an attempt to roll back the increase.
House Bill 6 and Senate Bill 75, which was co-sponsored by Sen. Phillip Wheeler, seeks to amend KRS 132.485 which is the statute regarding motor vehicle taxation.
Both HB 6 and SB 75 seek to make the bill retroactive and declares an emergency.
The emergency declaration means if the bill is passed, as soon as the Governor signs it, it goes into effect.
At press time, HB 6 is in the House Committee on Committees while SB 75 is in the Appropriations and revenue Committee.