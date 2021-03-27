A Williamson, West Virginia, man who allegedly stole an ambulance in Pike County, and then led police on a high-speed chase in Mingo County, West Virginia, is facing several charges, including attempted murder.
According to police, on March 19, Fed Lee Blevins, 40, stole a STAT ambulance from the Davita South Williamson Dialysis located in the Appalachia Plaza in South Williamson, and then drove from that location at a high rate of speed into Mingo County.
Police said an officer spotted the ambulance near Daystar Road and initiated a pursuit. At speeds in excess of 90 mph, police said, Blevins then exited on Route 65 toward Lenore, West Virginia.
Another officer joined the pursuit and observed Blevins driving “recklessly all over both lanes of traffic, running oncoming vehicles off the roadway and also passing others.”
Utilizing a WV DOH dump truck and his cruiser near Basidentown, police continued, one officer managed to divert Blevins off the road and onto an embankment; however, police said he was still able to continue evading the officers on Route 65 even after having three tires "shot out" and deflated.
After being successfully stopped at the intersection of U.S. 52 and Route 65, police said, Blevins reversed the ambulance and intentionally rammed into the front of a cruiser, “causing disabling damage to the front end in the amount of $2,500.”
Police said Blevins then rammed the door of another cruiser, also causing approximately $2,500 in damage.
After being placed into custody, police said the officers found paraphernalia most commonly used for smoking methamphetamine. Officers also determined that Blevins’ driver’s license had been previously revoked due to numerous unpaid citations.
He was arraigned by Magistrate Dave Justice and formally charged with attempted murder of police officers (two counts), bringing stolen property into state, fleeing (vehicle, three counts), fleeing with reckless disregard (three counts), destruction of property (felony, three counts), obstruction (three counts), driving left-of-center (seven counts), failure to yield at construction zone and driving on a suspended license.
