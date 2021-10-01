Cross drain installation on Ky. 3227, Stone Coal Road in Pike County, will shut down the road at milepoint 2.3 near Clevinger’s Branch on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 8:30 a.m. until midnight and again from 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, until 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.
The road will be closed on Saturday from 8:30 until midnight, open on Sunday, and closed again from 8:30 Monday until 8:30 Tuesday.
On Saturday, Oct. 9, Highway District 12’s Shelby Maintenance crew will remove the pavement, open the trench containing the old cross drain, remove it, and install the new five-foot drain. A temporary surface will be placed over the work site so that traffic can use the road on Sunday.
On Monday morning, the road will be closed again and the crew will replace the concrete pavement over the new drain pipe. It takes 24 hours for the concrete to cure so that it is safe for vehicles. That is why the road must be closed for 24 hours, from 8:30 a.m. Monday until 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Clevinger’s Branch will not be blocked; however, traffic exiting Clevinger’s Branch will not be able to go through the work site on Stone Coal Road.
Josh Blackburn, Shelby maintenance superintendent, said “This site has been a problem for several years. Any time there is significant rainfall, the road is blocked at this site, closing the road until the water goes down. A new cross drain should fix the problem except in instances of extreme flooding. However, the only way to do the work is to close the road. We realize this is a major inconvenience for people who travel Stone Coal every day because the only detour for people who live past the work zone is long and time-consuming.”
Blackburn said the crew will work as quickly as safety allows. “We want to thank everyone in advance for their understanding and patience.”