Severe storms raked across the region June 17 causing power outages and blocked roads.
According to the latest information from Kentucky Power, the storms left approximately 26,000 customers without power at the height of the storms with around 50 power poles broken.
Kentucky Power reports that, as of June 20, there were 1,700 customers still without power with 245 of those in Pike County.
Restoration times for those customers varied from midnight, June 20 to midnight, June 21.
Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson said that, while damage was spread across the county, the northern part of the county was especially hardest hit.
“We had four businesses and a billboard sign damaged in the Belfry, Aflex and South Williamson areas,” Jackson said. “One home was left uninhabitable after a tree fell through the back side of the residence in the Aflex community.”
Part of the county communications system also suffered damage from the storms.
“Our mobile tower site in Elkhorn City was damaged leaving us with one channel operating in that area,” Jackson said. “That tower site has been in operation since 2010.”
Blocked roads also created problems for responders throughout the county as trees and limbs fell.
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones said road crews were out through the weekend working to clear roads of debris.
“I want to commend our county crews and numerous volunteer fire departments who were out helping to clear the roads as quickly as possible,” Jones said. “Lots of trees were downed, but, fortunately, no injuries were reported.”
Jones said the bulk of the damage was reported in the northern portion of the county.
“We had several structures that received damage,” Jones said. “Roofs, siding and some billboards either sustained damage or were impacted by the storms.”