Students displayed their projects at the FWA (Future of Work Appalachia) Regional CEDAR Fair at the University of Pikeville Gymnasium May 3.
CEDAR President John Justice said the program is in its 29th year and the fair is celebrating its 28th year. Last year’s fair was held virtually due to the pandemic. Normally there are between 350 and 500 entries, while this year there were 144 entries total.
Justice said it’s important to reach the next generation.
“For 27 years the mainstream was coal, then came the downturn,” Justice said. “Now we are concentrating on SOAR and the economic development realm and how it is shaping the workforce in Appalachia through innovation and entrepreneurship.”
Justice said the submitted projects must meet certain criteria and adhere and connect to one of the seven pillars of innovation: Broadband; 21st Century Workforce; Entrepreneurship in the Digital Economy; Healthy Communities; Industrial Development; Regional Food Systems; and Tourism and Downtown Industrialization
The seven subject categories are: Science, Math, English/Literature, Art, Music, Technology/Multimedia, or Social Studies. Students competed for a total of 64 individual cash prizes totaling $7,000. Judging was conducted in each of the seven categories and separated in the three different grade-levels of: K-4th, 5th-8th, and 9th-12th.
Karen Hamilton, who has been the student fair manager of FWA for 28 years, said she is still excited about the program and to see what the students produce for the fair.
“I just love the creativity, pride, and work and the connection to the area through this program,” Hamilton said. “This program builds opportunities for the next generation to build skills to be better employees down the road.”
The winners were:
• Belfry High School student Brendan Hackney, 15, won first place for his project in the Technology/Multimedia Category.
• Belfry High School student Isaac Elia, 15, won second place for his project in the Technology/Media Category.
• Pikeville Elementary student Anikaa Sharma, 11, won third place for her project in the Industrial Development Category.
The students were awarded for their hard work toward innovation, Justice said.
“Our economy is making the pivot from coal, isn’t completely gone but we cannot stand around and wait for it to come back so we must move forward,” he said. “Our goal is to create an ecosystem of economic sustainability.”