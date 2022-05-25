Recently, Feeding America released The State of Senior Hunger in America in 2020, a study that sheds light on the extent to which food insecurity — or having limited access to enough food to live a healthy lifestyle – affects individuals aged 60 and older.
The report shows that in 2020, 6.8 percent of seniors aged 60 or older in the United States, or 5.2 million seniors total, were food insecure, a rate that was unchanged compared to 2019. In Kentucky, the food insecurity rate for seniors was 10.8 percent, higher compared to the national rate and 4th highest in the nation.
An additional report highlighting food insecurity among individuals aged 50-59 was also released as part of The State of Senior Hunger in America report series. Kentucky had the second highest rate of food insecurity among individuals aged 50-59.
“This heart-wrenching study is a critical call to action,” said God’s Pantry Food Bank CEO Michael Halligan. “We are grateful for the resources entrusted to the Food Bank that help us fight hunger. We sponsor 91 Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP), a senior food box program, sites across Central and Eastern Kentucky with available capacity to serve another 3,000 individuals. If you need food assistance please go to http://godspantry.org/help/ or email CSFP@godspantry.org to learn how you can access nutritious food."
The study also finds there was a deepening divide along racial and ethnic lines.
The Feeding America study shows that nationally food insecurity worsened among Black seniors, rising from 15.5 percent to 19.6 percent, while improving for white seniors, dropping from 5.0 percent to 4.2 percent, leading to wider disparities between most groups.
In 2020, Black seniors were 4.7 times as likely and Latino seniors were 3.1 times as likely to experience food insecurity compared to white seniors. While the study does not include separate food insecurity estimates for other demographic groups, it has been shown through other analyses that individuals who identify as Native Americans, Pacific Islanders, and some Asian subgroups also have disproportionately high rates of food insecurity.
“Food insecurity is a complex issue, and seniors face many unique challenges when it comes to accessing food. Whether they are choosing between food and medicine or fuel, too many seniors have to make difficult decisions that could have harmful effects on their health and wellbeing and we are seeing that seniors from certain communities are more often having to make these decisions,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.
With the cancellation of the pandemic state of emergency many seniors who were receiving the maximum Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are now only receiving the minimum amount. One senior in Fayette County has gone from receiving $250 a month to now only receiving $20 while also recovering from a recent surgery and hospital stay.
Because of the medical bills, they depend on the SNAP benefits and additional senior commodities to stretch the food budget for the month. They are not alone, many of our senior neighbors across the commonwealth find themselves making tough choices and facing hunger in what should be their golden years.
God’s Pantry Food Bank is a member of the Feeding America network of food banks and provides food to those facing hunger in central and Eastern Kentucky through a network of more than 450 food pantries and meal programs.
The study was funded by the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation through its Fill Your Tank program, a multi-year initiative launched in 2016 to address food insecurity in communities around the world. It is one of the largest donations aimed at fighting hunger.
Learn more about senior hunger at, feedingamerica.org, and join the conversation about The State of Senior Hunger using, #SolveSeniorHunger.