A public hearing regarding Suddenlink’s cable television service which was set by the Pike County Fiscal Court for Dec. 1 has now been pushed to Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at 4 p.m. in the fiscal courtroom in the Pike County Courthouse.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray S. Jones II said the spike in COVID-19 cases in the county and Governor Andy Beshear’s mandates are the reasons for the delay.
“I just don’t feel comfortable bringing people in here for a public hearing when we are in the red and the numbers (of COVID) are going up,” Jones said. “We have so many people hospitalized and we don’t want to expose our employees or other members of the public to this.
“I understand there are a lot of people upset about Suddenlink,” Jones said. “We are working on this issue but I want to reiterate we cannot regulate internet service.
“Our ability to regulate Suddenlink’s conduct falls under the franchise agreement,” Jones explained. “That franchise agreement applies to cable television.”
Jones said he realizes this is a very difficult situation.
“We’ve had a lot of people message us,” Jones said. “We didn’t want to postpone the hearing but we simply cannot risk getting people sick to have a public hearing.”
Jones said he’s hopeful that the pandemic will die down by Jan. 5 and that vaccinations may be available before that period of time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.