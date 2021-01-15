The Pike County Fiscal Court conducted a public hearing Jan. 12 regarding alleged violations of Suddenlink’s agreement with the county in regards to the cable television franchise agreement.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones conducted the hearing which included residents participating on Zoom and calling into the hearing and included a representative and an attorney for Suddenlink.
The complaints included not having cable service at all or sporadic service, customer service issues and field technicians not showing up for appointments.
At the conclusion of the more than three-hour hearing, a 12-page resolution was read by Pike County Attorney Kevin Keene.
The resolution outlined specific failures of Suddenlink to uphold to the provisions of the franchise agreement with the county.
According to the resolution, Cequel III Communications II LLC (doing business as Suddenlink) failed to comply with certain provisions of its cable franchise agreement with the county.
The resolution said there are liquidated damages to be recoverable from the letter of credit.
Five assessments were valued at $200 each per day that the violation continues and seven assessments were valued at $100 per day that the violations continue.
According to the resolution, after the county’s outside counsel sends, via certified mail, a copy of the resolution to Suddenlink,
Suddenlink will have 10 days to pay the assessments.
While the public hearing dealt only with Suddenlink’s cable franchise agreement, internet issues were brought up.
“Many people who wanted to participate in the Zoom meeting could not because their Suddenlink internet service was out,” Judge Jones said.
“This is a non-exclusive franchise,” Jones explained. “Historically, the cable companies have tried to limit their service to their area, but it would seem to me that competition might be the way to fix this.”
The resolution passed unanimously and now the court will await Suddenlink’s response after they receive the resolution.
