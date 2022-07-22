The establishment of an internal police force by the Pikeville Independent Schools District Board of Education in response to a new state law will compliment the work already being done by the Pikeville Police Department in the schools, according to Pikeville Superintendent David Trimble.
During a special meeting July 18, the board unanimously approved taking action to establish the police force.
“Our relationship with our city is what I would define as a model relationship,” he said. “They have a great desire to be involved. They’re always on our campuses, from law enforcement to fire.
“This is an opportunity to expand services and we’re expanding on services that are already fantastic,” he continued.
Trimble said the plan is for the force to be made up of two officers — one for the district’s elementary and the other for its high school. Those officers, he said, should be in place by the first day of school.
In March, Gov. Andy Beshear signed into law House Bill 63, which requires districts to assign SROs to each school by Aug. 1.
Trimble said it’s not surprising most people believe the district had school resources officers, given the Pikeville Police Department’s presence in the schools.
“(Pikeville Police personnel) get kids out of the car in the morning,” he said. “They’re superheroes to them. They’ve been very clear that, through this partnership, they want to continue to be on campus and they want this to be an additional piece to the full offerings that we have.”
Trimble said that, from his experience in the district, it’s likely that the officers are going to be building relationships with the children more than performing law enforcement functions, though they will be ready to do that if necessary.
Trimble said that, of his 18 years in education, 16 years were in a position that worked directly with school resource officers.
“They were always relationship builders,” he said. “That’s what we’re looking for — protection for our kids that we have someone else in the building with them full time. Part of that protection is they have a person in the building that they trust.”
Parents, Trimble said, expect that the district will keep students safe.
“When they drop them off in the morning, they want them to have the safest environment possible,” he said.
The Pikeville Police Department is assisting the school district in establishing the police force.
“We will do that in conversation with them consistently,” he said. “We want them to know how thankful we are for their service to our kids.”
Initially, Trimble said, the positions will be funded through the district’s general fund, but officials will be seeking assistance in paying the costs.
“There are some grants out there and we will consistently look for those,” he said. “Hopefully, eventually, the legislature will pay for it.”
Also during the meeting, board Chairman Joe Ray Thornbury led the discussion of Trimble’s annual superintendent evaluation, which was conducted in closed session, saying that Trimble had been scored at the highest level possible in all areas.
“While in closed session, we discussed the performance levels of Mr. Trimble within Pikeville Independent over the past year,” Thornbury said, adding the evaluation took into account several areas of leadership, including managerial leadership duties, as well as his role in establishing the district’s culture. “The level of success this district has experienced, in the middle of a global pandemic, no less, is phenomenal.
“We have determined that, across the board, Mr. Trimble has performed at exemplary levels,” Thornbury said.
The board approved the evaluation results unanimously.