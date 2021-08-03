An update on a surcharge application for Mountain Water District (MWD) to the Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) was discussed during the MWD Board of Commissioners regular meeting July 29.
Roy Sawyers, MWD District Manager, informed the board that the initial draft, which was completed and will be finalized by Aug. 31, will be presented to the PSC September 15 as the application for the surcharge proceeds.
In April of this year, MWD sent a request to the PSC asking for a hearing on a proposed surcharge. The request was for a three-year surcharge that would add approximately $5.87 to customers’ monthly water bills if approved.
MWD said the proposed surcharge would cover the cost of hiring three additional, three-man crews, material, equipment and vehicles to aggressively attack water loss through leak remediation.
During a special called MWD board meeting April 14, Board Chairman Johnny Dennison said that there was a possibility that the surcharge may become unnecessary.
“There is one caveat in this whole deal,” Denison said. “While we need to
pursue the surcharge, we may get some stimulus money so this may not come to fruition but, for now, we have to pursue it.”
Just a few days later on April 20, during the regular meeting of the Pike county fiscal court, Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones discussed the proposed MWD surcharge.
At the time, Jones said that, “over the years, MWD had been plagued by some bad decisions by past boards, including failing to set aside money for infrastructure to maintain and replace when it wears out.
During that April PCFC meeting, Jones recommended setting aside a portion of funds the county is slated to receive from the American Relief Plan to assist MWD
Pike county stands to gain more than $11 million and Jones suggested that $3.5 million be earmarked for MWD to address the water loss problem.
“We believe if we can commit this $3.5 million, MWD may be able to forego the surcharge to the customers,” Jones said.
However, the dispensing of the American Relief Plan has been slow and MWD is continuing their efforts for the surcharge with their application to the PSC.